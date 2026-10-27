Ritz Builders Receives Signature Craftsmanship Award In Cupertino

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Architect-led Bay Area custom home builder recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ritz Builders, an architect-led design-build firm based in Cupertino, California, has received the Signature Craftsmanship Award in the General Contractors category from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition reflects a perfect 5.0-star rating across overall reviews, with clients consistently highlighting clear communication, structured project management and high-quality execution.

Ritz Builders specializes in luxury custom homes, teardown-rebuilds, whole-home remodels and major additions across the Bay Area. Its fully integrated process brings architecture, engineering, permitting and construction under one accountable team, an approach designed to reduce delays, miscommunication and cost overruns. Each project moves through six managed phases: discovery, pre-construction, design development, permitting, construction, and handover and warranty.

The firm creates every home around the client, the property and the goals of the project, without relying on pre-set templates. Before a lot is purchased, Ritz Builders helps clients evaluate zoning, floor area ratio limits, tree restrictions, hillside conditions and Wildland-Urban Interface fire codes. Recent work includes a modern contemporary home in Cupertino, a modern farmhouse in Menlo Park and a custom farmhouse in Los Altos. The firm has built more than 350,000 square feet and won three honors at the 2025–2026 Americas Property Awards, part of the International Property Awards.

"Every home we build starts with listening to the family who will live in it and understanding the land it sits on," said Ali Zaghi, Founder & CEO of Ritz Builders. "Receiving the Signature Craftsmanship Award, based on what our clients say about us, means a great deal to our entire team. It tells us that keeping design, budget and construction under one roof, and sweating every detail, is making a real difference for homeowners across the Bay Area."

Ritz Builders works with homeowners throughout Silicon Valley and surrounding cities, guiding each client from early planning through final handover.

About Ritz Builders

Ritz Builders is an architect-led design-build firm based in Cupertino, California, specializing in luxury custom homes, teardown-rebuilds, whole-home remodels and major additions across the Bay Area. The firm manages architecture, engineering, permitting and construction under one accountable team. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Ali Zaghi

Ritz Builders

+1 (669) 800-9012

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Ritz Builders Receives Signature Craftsmanship Award in Cupertino News Provided By Awardy October 27, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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