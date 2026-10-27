THE CARNAGE COMES HOME 'HELLBILLY HOLLOW' - The Blood-Soaked Southern Slasher Film Now Available On TVOD/STREAMING.

Poster - Hellbilly Hollow

Hellbilly Hollow- Kurt Deimer is 'Bull'

Hellbilly Hollow- Kevin Wayne is 'Tickles'

Hellbilly Hollow- YouTubers get more than the bargained for

Hellbilly Hollow- Deadly Wheel

Actor/director Kevin Wayne and Rock Artist Kurt Deimer Star as Killer Siblings 'Tickles' & 'Bull' from Alabama's Real-Life Haunted Attraction.

- Director/Actor, Kevin WayneLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The carnage comes home as HELLBILLY HOLLOW, the blood-soaked Southern slasher film from actor/director Kevin Wayne and rock artist Kurt Deimer, is now available on TVOD streaming (released 10/27), bringing killer siblings 'Tickles' and 'Bull' and Alabama's famed haunted attraction -- straight into living rooms. Shot entirely on location at the real HELLBILLY HOLLOW haunted attraction in Vincent, Alabama, the film turns one of the South's most iconic haunts into the hunting ground of two unforgettable killers, set to music by Deimer and an original score by rock and metal drummer Roy Mayoga (Ministry, Soulfly, Stone Sour).The highly anticipated TVOD release follows a packed red-carpet premiere on LA's Sunset Strip and a sold-out limited theatrical run. Now, accompanying the TVOD debut, for collectors, HELLBILLY HOLLOW also arrives on DVD.Trailer:In HELLBILLY HOLLOW, a team of paranormal YouTubers ventures deep into the Alabama backwoods to film at a haunted attraction the night before Halloween. What they find is far more frightening, and far deadlier, than specters and staged scares: 'Tickles,' a disfigured, childlike clown, and his manipulative caretaker brother, 'Bull.' One by one, the investigators and a group of local thrill-seekers fall victim to the siblings' sadistic games.The idea for the film took root at the attraction itself, where Wayne was directing a commercial and pictured a sinister figure hunting victims through the haunt's backwoods. The production shot entirely on location, giving audiences their first look at the real haunted barn, hayride and scare zones that have terrified visitors for years. "I've wanted to make a horror film for a long time, but not just any horror film," said Wayne, who also plays 'Tickles.' "With HELLBILLY HOLLOW, I saw a chance to tell a true Southern horror story, one that's sinister and twisted, atmospheric and character-driven, not just reliant on jump scares and gore.""We came up with a slate of outrageous, never-before-seen kills," said Deimer, who plays 'Bull.' "From day one, we knew this would be the start of something bigger: a series of films built around a place, two complex, deranged siblings, and the culture they inhabit."The film features practical carnival-style set pieces, including Wack-a-Troll, High Striker, Acid Darts and a Car Dunk sequence, engineered by executive producer and production designer Mike Denard. The soundtrack includes eight original songs performed by Deimer and an original score by Roy Mayorga, with sound design by Tom Boykin ("John Wick: Chapter 4," "The Last of Us").HELLBILLY HOLLOW stars Kurt Deimer, Kevin Wayne, Danny Vinson, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Megan Alexandrea Weaver, Hallie Shepherd, Trey Miller and Keller Fornes. Director of photography is David Brower. The executive producers are Michael T. Clarke, Mike Denard, Andy Gould, David Miller, Tim Miller, James Srygley, Kevin Wayne and Brandon Evans. The film was produced by Kurt Deimer and Todd Slater, written by Bernadette Chapman, and directed by Kevin Wayne.Todd Slater of Convoke Media negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers, including Kurt Deimer's Bald Man Films and Regime Music Group. Harmon Kaslow represented Atlas Distribution in the U.S., and Julian Richards represented international sales for Jinga Films.ABOUT BALD MAN FILMSBald Man Films specializes in producing genre content. It was founded by Cincinnati-born rocker, actor and producer Kurt Deimer. Deimer's path to the company ran from the school of hard knocks to entrepreneur, then rock musician, and finally acting in and producing films.ABOUT CONVOKE MEDIAConvoke Media is an investment and content company working across film, television, digital media and institutional capital. Its recent films include The Optimist, Flyover, Scare BnB, Paul & Greg & Amelia and Don't Log Off. Veteran media executive Todd Slater founded the company, which develops, finances and scales premium content with global commercial potential. Over his career, Slater has financed, structured and secured worldwide distribution for more than 150 motion pictures, including in leadership roles at Paramount Pictures and Anschutz Film Group. Convoke Media focuses on scalable intellectual property, partnerships and long-term value across entertainment platforms, and connects storytelling with institutional capital and global distribution.ABOUT REGIME MUSICKevin Zinger and Ivory Daniel co-own Regime Music Group and co-direct Regime 72 Management. Their team represents talent across music, film, art and sports, with a roster that includes Sublime, Everlast, NOFX, Tower of Power, Amigo The Devil, Kurt Deimer, JJ Grey, DJ MUGGS, WAR and Evidence. Regime's film division has helped produce documentaries including the Netflix documentary Saving Banksy, Can't Be Stopped, about the Los Angeles graffiti crew, and the NOFX documentary 40 Years of Fuckin' Up. Zinger and Daniel bring decades of combined experience in the entertainment industry, developing artists and producing content across music, film and culture.ABOUT ATLAS DISTRIBUTION COMPANYAtlas Distribution Company is a leading independent U.S. film distributor that has theatrically released more than 50 titles. Atlas uses CinemaCloudWorks, its own technology platform, to give independent filmmakers studio-level tools and analytics for their theatrical releases. More than 1,200 films have used CinemaCloudWorks since its launch. For more information about Atlas Distribution Company, please visit: .ABOUT JINGA FILMSJinga Films is a global sales agent headed by genre specialist Julian Richards. Over 17 years, Jinga has built a library of 160 films sold to top distributors worldwide, including Netflix, Lionsgate, IFC, Shudder and Studiocanal. Titles in the Jinga catalogue include Mute Witness, Darklands, The Last Horror Movie, A Serbian Film, The House at the End of Time, Big Bad Wolves, The Canal, Hellions, Still/born, Warriors of the Wasteland, The Well and Scared to Death. Jinga also releases films in North America, the UK and Australasia through its distribution label Danse Macabre. For more information about Jinga, please visit: .Bald Man FilmsIn Association with Convoke Media PresentsHELLBILLY HOLLOWKurt Deimer Kevin Wayne Danny Vinson Sandra Ellis LaffertyMegan Alexandrea Weaver Hallie Shepherd Trey Miller Keller FornesDirector of Photography David BrowerMusic Score by Roy MayorgaExecutive Producers Michael T. Clarke Mike Denard Andy Gould David Miller Tim Miller James Srygley Kevin Wayne Brandon EvansProduced by Kurt Deimer and Todd SlaterWritten by Bernadette ChapmanDirected by Kevin WaynePress Kit:# # #Media Contacts:Annie Jeeves/Cinematic Red...Rick Rhoades/High Roads PR...FILM SCREENING LINKS AVAILABLE BY REQUEST

Rick Rhoades

High Roads Media & Brand

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Official Trailer-HELLBILLY HOLLOW

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THE CARNAGE COMES HOME – 'HELLBILLY HOLLOW' - The Blood-Soaked Southern Slasher Film Now Available on TVOD/STREAMING. News Provided By High Roads Media & Brand October 27, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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