Florida Officials Attend Live Flood Barrier Demo Event By Pasco County Emergency Management And Garrison Flood Control

Pasco County Dept. of Emergency Management & Garrison Flood Control - Flood Product Demonstration

Flood Control Product Demonstration - Garrison Flood Control & Pasco County FL

Flood Protection Product Demo Event - Garrison Flood Control & Pasco County Department of Emergency Management - Hudson, FL

A flood product demonstration in Hudson, FL, showcased flood control systems for emergency management, municipalities, critical infrastructure, and communities.

- Arnon Rosan, CEOHUDSON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Garrison Flood Control, a nationwide manufacturer and provider of storm-tested engineered flood protection systems, joined Pasco County Department of Emergency Management for a co-hosted live Flood Protection Product Demonstration on Monday, October 19, 2026, at Arthur F. Engle Memorial Park in Hudson, Florida.The sold-out live event drew a diverse crowd of over 65 County department personnel and professionals, including municipal leaders, floodplain managers, fire marshals, local officials, parks and recreation teams, medical facility directors and more. With the event theme focused on emergency preparedness and response, attendees were introduced to new and innovative water management solutions for flood risk reduction across local communities.Arnon Rosan, President of Garrison Flood Control, led detailed product demonstrations throughout the event, explaining the functionality of each system, applications, product testing and engineering, and capabilities."Events like these are incredibly valuable because effective flood protection starts with innovation, targeted education and proper flood planning and preparedness,” said Arnon Rosan, President and CEO of Garrison Flood Control. "Our goal as a local Florida manufacturer is to be a 'go-to' resource to help organizations, both in the public and private sectors, take proactive steps to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure before the next flood occurs."Designed to provide a hands-on informative experience, the demonstration gave attendees an opportunity to examine new flood protection technologies, learn about deployment procedures, and engage directly with Garrison Flood Control specialists about solutions for protecting properties and critical infrastructure. *Certified Floodplain Managers also received continuing education credits for attending this educational event.- Showcasing Innovative Flood Protection Technology -The event featured over 10 flood mitigation and water diversion systems from Garrison Flood Control's product portfolio:-- Hammerhead Aluminum Flood Panel System: Storm-tested advanced engineered stackable aluminum flood-logs that provide protection for entryways, garages, and other openings. *The Hammerhead Flood Plank System by Garrison is FM Approved to meet ANSI/FM 2510 approval standards.-- Mayim and Mayim MAX Temporary Flood Barriers: Portable, interconnecting flood barriers designed to contain, mitigate and redirect rising floodwaters.-- MAKO Inflatable Flood Barriers: Rapidly deployable inflatable barriers that pressurize within openings to help prevent floodwater intrusion.-- Guppy and Guppy MAX Flood Tubes: Water-filled flood barriers that create temporary and flexible protection for properties and entryways.-- BlueFIN Perimeter Flood Walls: Durable, modular, interconnecting composite flood panels designed for larger-scale perimeter protection.-- YellowFIN Flood Panels: Direct-mount flood protection panels designed to protect doorways, windows, garages, and other vulnerable openings.-- Stingray Water Dams: Self-rising water dam system designed to create an automatic water barrier for incoming floodwater.-- Minnow Gel-Filled Water-Absorbing Flood Bag: This sandbag alternative offers compact storage, incredible water absorption, and a no-mess clean up after a flood. *One pallet easily holds up to 1,200 Minnow Bags vs. 60 labor-intensive Sandbags.Throughout the live presentations, attendees could observe different flood barrier configurations and discuss how protection strategies can be adapted to varying property layouts, infrastructure requirements, and flood exposure scenarios.- Supporting Proactive Flood Preparedness in Florida -The event highlighted the essential importance of proactive preparation, product innovation, and strategic inter-agency collaboration in helping local communities effectively mitigate and address escalating flood risks.By bringing flood protection solutions directly to local decision-makers, Garrison Flood Control and Pasco County Emergency Management provided an opportunity to explore practical mitigation approaches before an emergency occurs. This proactive hands-on flood product initiative demonstrates Pasco County's active mitigation efforts for county-wide, community-driven flood protection.The demonstration also attracted Tampa Bay-area news coverage, including an interview with Mr. Rosan about the event and the importance of accessible flood protection solutions.Garrison Flood Control continues to work with municipalities, emergency management organizations, commercial property owners, and homeowners throughout Florida and across the United States to help identify and implement appropriate flood mitigation systems.- About Garrison Flood Control -Garrison's wide variety of flood control systems are trusted by prestigious companies and government agencies, and are regularly selected by architects, engineers, emergency management divisions, municipalities, utility power stations, property developers, homeowners and contractors for new build or renovation projects.Built on USA-made industrial quality, reliability, and storm-proven product engineering, Garrison rigorously tests and validates all of its flood protection systems against hydrostatic and hydrodynamic pressures in real-world storm conditions and have third-party validated testing and engineering analysis for optimal performance in the most severe storm conditions.Their extensive offering of flood barrier and water diversion products were developed to meet the flood protection needs of homeowners, municipal public works departments, facility managers, emergency service departments and various other government entities.Garrison has secured national and local government cooperative purchasing contracts with various government agencies in the United States and Canada, including Sourcewell, TIPS-USA, Pinellas County Emergency Management and Canadian SOSA.For more information about Garrison Flood Control and its flood protection products, visit .

Arnon Rosan

Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.

+1 929-299-2099

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Florida Officials Attend Live Flood Barrier Demo Event by Pasco County Emergency Management and Garrison Flood Control News Provided By Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC. October 27, 2026, 17:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Environment, Technology



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