Baton Rouge's Southern Homes Team Is Now The Southern Homes Real Estate Team, An Independent Louisiana Brokerage

Southern Homes Real Estate Team

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BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Homes Team, the family-owned real estate firm founded by Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto in 2010, is now The Southern Homes Real Estate Team. The name is on file with the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, and the firm operates as its own independent, LREC-licensed brokerage, with Tracy Mathis, Owner/Broker, REALTOR, as broker.For clients, nothing else changes. The same 11 licensed specialists, the same office at 7330 Highland Rd, Suite A-7, the same phone number, (225) 308-2108, and the same website, movingto225."For years, people would hear 'Southern Homes Team' and ask if we built houses or fixed roofs," said Tracy Mathis, Owner/Broker, REALTOR. "Adding 'Real Estate' says exactly who we are. Being independent means every decision about how we serve our clients is made right here in Baton Rouge.""We started this team with one goal: that no one gets lost in the shuffle," said Cory DiBenedetto, Co-Founder, REALTOR. "Small enough for a personal touch. Experienced enough to get the job done. The new name doesn't change that."The team has served Greater Baton Rouge for 19 years, with more than 2,000 closings, more than $360 million in career sales and more than 1,400 five-star client reviews. The Southern Homes Real Estate Team (formerly Southern Homes Team) was Voted the Gold Winner, Real Estate Team, in The Advocate's 2025 and 2026 Best of Baton Rouge, and RealTrends 2026 ranked it the #1 Large Real Estate Team in Baton Rouge.For more about the name change, the story behind the new name, and what it means for clients, read "Southern Homes Team Is Now The Southern Homes Real Estate Team " on the company's website blog.Tracy Mathis has 19 years in Louisiana real estate, and for 12 of those years she was also a licensed mortgage loan officer, which gives her clients a detailed understanding of financing, appraisals and contracts. Cory DiBenedetto has been a licensed REALTORsince 2014, after a career in the oil and gas industry.The Southern Homes Real Estate Team helps buyers and sellers in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston Parishes, West Baton Rouge, the Felicianas, Pointe Coupee, Lafayette and Greater New Orleans. Spanish- and Vietnamese-speaking agents are available.Find The Southern Homes Real Estate Team online:Website:Google Business ProfileTracy Mathis on GoogleABOUT THE SOUTHERN HOMES REAL ESTATE TEAMThe Southern Homes Real Estate Team, formerly known as Southern Homes Team, is a family-owned, independent real estate brokerage based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, founded by Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto in 2010. Licensed by the Louisiana Real Estate Commission, License BROK.995681984-CORP. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Tracy Mathis, Owner/Broker, REALTOR®

The Southern Homes Real Estate Team

+1 225-308-2108

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Baton Rouge's Southern Homes Team Is Now The Southern Homes Real Estate Team, an Independent Louisiana Brokerage News Provided By Southern Homes Team October 27, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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