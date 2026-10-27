More Than 1,400 Agents Have Completed Roomvu's AI-Visibility Method As Buyers Turn To AI To Find Local Experts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Roomvu Territory Method focuses each agent on one neighborhood, builds content from the agent's own voice, and measures whether AI search names them.

- Sam Mehrbod, CEO of RoomvuVANCOUVER, IN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 1,400 real estate agents have completed the core steps of Roomvu's AI-visibility method: a connected Google Business Profile, a full bio, a connected personal domain and published local content. Roomvu today opened Roomvu Territory, which applies the full method to one neighborhood per agent. One of those agents, Liz Duffy-Slavik of Michael Saunders & Company in Sarasota, Florida, now appears as the number three real estate agent on Google in Sarasota after building out her Google Business Profile and local content through Roomvu.According to BrightLocal's Local Consumer Review Survey 2026, the share of US consumers using ChatGPT and other AI tools for local recommendations rose from 6% to 45% in one year, making AI the third most-used source after Google and Facebook. When a buyer asks an AI who knows a neighborhood, it names one or two professionals. Most agents are not one of them.In the same survey, 42% of consumers said they trust AI recommendations as much as reviews. For real estate agents, the question has changed. It used to be "Do I rank on Google?" Now it is also "When a buyer asks an AI who knows this neighborhood, does it name me?"Most agents spread their marketing across an entire city, competing with portals, franchises and every other agent for the same generic searches. AI assistants reward something different: the source that is most specific, most current and easiest to verify. That is a contest an individual agent can win, but only in a defined place.The Roomvu Territory Method rests on three principles drawn from published research on what AI systems cite.Depth over reach. Each agent focuses on one neighborhood instead of an entire city, answering the questions buyers and sellers ask there, refreshed monthly with live market data. Freshness matters: across 17 million citations, AI assistants cited content 25.7% fresher than Google's organic results, according to Ahrefs. Research presented at KDD 2024 found that adding statistics, quotations and citations raised a source's visibility in AI answers by up to 40% (Aggarwal et al.).The agent's own voice. AI answers favor first-hand expertise, so the content is built from what the agent says out loud, not from a template. Two agents in the same neighborhood, with the same market data, still produce different content.Presence everywhere AI looks. A complete bio, a connected domain, an active Google Business Profile and regular press coverage. In an Ahrefs study of 75,000 brands, mentions across the web had the strongest correlation with appearing in Google's AI Overviews, and brands in the top quarter for mentions appeared over ten times more often than the next quarter. That is why the method includes press releases distributed through a national newswire.Agents follow the method through a readiness score, and Roomvu reports each month whether AI assistants name them for their neighborhood. Roomvu does not guarantee rankings or AI citations.Agents work through the method in a set order, with a live percentage showing how close they are to claiming their neighborhood. They publish 20 answers about one neighborhood, claim a dedicated neighborhood domain, complete a bio of at least 500 characters, connect their personal domain, and connect at least five channels including Google Business Profile. Real estate agents also show sold listings in the neighborhood from the past two years. The final step is selecting the neighborhood to own. Roomvu detects most steps automatically from the agent's account, so the roadmap reflects what is actually live, not what the agent intends to do.Most agents know their neighborhood better than anyone, but few have time to write about it. The method removes the writing entirely. Roomvu's voice agent interviews the agent the way a journalist would, in twelve short sessions of three to six minutes each that fit between showings. It asks the questions, from the stories behind their best deals to how they guide nervous first-time buyers and what they are seeing on their streets right now.From those conversations, Roomvu builds the agent's Voice DNA, a profile of how they think and speak, along with a "Lines and limits" record of what they will never say. Roomvu then writes the neighborhood answers and social content in that voice. The agent reads everything before it goes live, and nothing is published without their approval."AI doesn't reward the agent with the biggest city wide budget. It rewards the most specific, current and verifiable source," said Sam Mehrbod, Founder and CEO of Roomvu. "You can't be that for a city of millions. You can be that for one neighborhood. Our job is to do that work and show agents every month whether it's working."Mehrbod, a former top 1% REALTORin British Columbia, is running the method on his own business. Since September 2026 he has applied it to Vancouver's Point Grey neighborhood while leaving neighboring Kitsilano untouched as a control, tracking a fixed set of questions buyers ask AI assistants about each area. Roomvu will publish the results, including where the method did not move AI answers.The method runs on infrastructure Roomvu already operates. Its connections to 150 MLS systems, covering about 99% of active US listings, supply the live market data in every neighborhood answer. Its FAQ builder, launched in September 2026, publishes those answers in each agent's voice. Neighborhood content and video are distributed automatically across each agent's connected social networks. More than 1,400 agents have already completed the core steps of the method on the platform.Roomvu Territory is available to real estate agents in the United States and Canada, one agent per neighborhood, at roomvu/pricing/territory. Agents can try the voice interview at roomvu/interview.About RoomvuRoomvu is an AI-driven, done-for-you marketing platform for real estate agents, mortgage professionals, insurance agents and financial advisors. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Vancouver, Roomvu has more than 400,000 professionals signed up across North America and is a NAR REACH portfolio company. Learn more at roomvu.

Anna Perry

Roomvu

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More Than 1,400 Agents Have Completed Roomvu's AI-Visibility Method as Buyers Turn to AI to Find Local Experts News Provided By Lion & Orb October 27, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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