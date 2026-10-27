Pediatric Epilepsy & Neurology Specialists Earns Highest Patient Satisfaction 2026 In Tampa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tampa Bay's largest pediatric neurology group recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.6-star rating across 1,292 consumer reviews.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pediatric Epilepsy & Neurology Specialists (PENS), the largest group of pediatric neurologists in the Tampa Bay area, has been named Highest Patient Satisfaction 2026 - Tampa in the Brain Health Clinics category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 1,292 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. It reflects the practice's commitment to comprehensive, personalized care delivered in a caring and compassionate environment where every family is treated like family.

Serving the Tampa Bay area from South Tampa since 2001, PENS brings together board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners as a multidisciplinary neuroscience group. The team evaluates and treats most types of neurological conditions in children, including headache, ADHD, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism-related disorders, neuromuscular disorders and developmental delay. Medical director Dr. José A. Ferreira, in practice since 1994, has served as principal investigator in more than 60 multicenter clinical trials in epilepsy, migraine and neurobehavioral disorders in infants, children and adolescents.

Families have access to EEG and long-term EEG and seizure monitoring in a state-of-the-art neurodiagnostic suite, along with video EEG monitoring and computerized ADHD testing. The practice's integrated Behavioral Health Services team reinforces medical treatment with psychological assessments, psychotherapy, mental health screenings, IQ testing, and ADOS-2 and CARS-2 diagnostic testing. Through its Clinical Research Department, PENS also offers eligible patients access to studies in conditions including epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

"Caring for children is our passion, and we know how much it means to a family to feel heard and supported when their child is facing a neurological condition," said Felicia Ferreira, LMHC, of Pediatric Epilepsy & Neurology Specialists. "Being recognized for patient satisfaction, based on what our families say about us, means a great deal to our entire team. It tells us that our focus on comprehensive, personalized care in a compassionate environment is making a real difference for the children and families we serve."

PENS is located at 508 S. Habana Ave., Suite 340, in Tampa, and its providers include Spanish-speaking physicians.

About Pediatric Epilepsy & Neurology Specialists

Pediatric Epilepsy & Neurology Specialists (PENS) is a multidisciplinary pediatric neurology practice in South Tampa, Florida, serving the Tampa Bay area since 2001. Led by medical director Dr. José A. Ferreira, its board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners provide evaluation and treatment for epilepsy, headache, ADHD, autism-related disorders and other neurological conditions, along with EEG and seizure monitoring, behavioral health services and clinical research. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Luis Calvo, CPA, Office Manager

Pediatric Epilepsy & Neurology Specialists

+1 813-873-7367

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