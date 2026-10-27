27 Countries Gather In Paris As Global Labor Market Academy Launches Second Cohort Training Program

Global Labor Market Academy Group Picture, Paris

PARIS, FRANCE, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Labor Market Academy, an initiative of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), launched the Paris training program for its second cohort today, bringing together 31 policymakers and labor market specialists from 27 countries. Held at the World Bank Group's offices in Paris from October 27 to 29, 2026, the program is taking place under the theme“Jobs Now: Advanced Strategies for Labor Market Transformation.”The Paris program builds on the initial training phase held in Riyadh in January 2026, during which participants gained insights into Saudi Arabia's experience in labor market development, including the roles of the Qiwa platform and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) in advancing labor market services and developing workforce skills.The program focuses on three key areas: developing labor market strategies and strengthening their alignment with economic growth and productivity; enhancing the efficiency of employment services by leveraging digital transformation and artificial intelligence; and developing workforce skills in line with labor market needs, while expanding youth employment opportunities and promoting economic inclusion.The program features specialized training sessions and knowledge-sharing discussions led by experts from the World Bank and other specialized international organizations. It also includes field visits to two offices of France Travail, France's public employment service, where participants will explore its approach to delivering employment services and leveraging data and advanced technologies to connect jobseekers with employment opportunities.The program will also feature a panel discussion under the GLMC 365 initiative, focusing on skills development and cross-border skills connectivity. The session will bring together representatives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Employment Confederation to explore opportunities for strengthening international cooperation in workforce development and aligning skills with evolving labor market needs.Across its first and second cohorts, the Global Labor Market Academy's network now includes participants representing 50 countries, reflecting its ongoing efforts to facilitate international knowledge exchange, share best practices, and strengthen the capabilities of policymakers and labor market specialists worldwide.The Global Labor Market Academy was launched during the second edition of the Global Labor Market Conference, held in Riyadh in January 2025, as a joint initiative of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the World Bank, Takamol Holding, and the Global Labor Market Conference.

GLMC Media Team

Global Labor Market Conference

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27 Countries Gather in Paris as Global Labor Market Academy Launches Second Cohort Training Program News Provided By Consulum October 27, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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