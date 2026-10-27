New York City Prep School Unveils New Partnership With PUMA

God Shammgod, La Salle alumnus and assistant coach for the New Orleans Pelicans. Credit: God Shammgod

Kareem Reid joins La Salle Academy as new Director of Basketball Operations. Credit: Kareem Reid

PUMA released its first shoe with Shammgod in 2020. Credit: God Shammgod

Kareem Reid (left) defends God Shammgod (right) in a game between St. Raymond High School for Boys and La Salle Academy. Credit: God Shammgod

La Salle Academy Names Two NYC Hoop Legends - God Shammgod & Kareem Reid - to Key Athletic Leadership Roles

- God Shammgod, La Salle Academy NYC class of 1995

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY – La Salle Academy, an all-boys Catholic prep school in Manhattan's East Village, announces a series of strategic initiatives to bolster the school's athletic programs, La Salle alumnus God Shammgod as General Manager of Basketball Strategy & Partnerships and Kareem Reid as Director of Basketball Operations. Both played NCAA Division I and professional basketball.

As General Manager of Basketball Strategy & Partnerships, Shammgod will help strengthen relationships throughout the New York City basketball community, support La Salle's growing enrollment, and provide mentorship to student-athletes for success on and off the court. A McDonald's All-American point guard who played professionally both in the NBA and internationally, he currently serves on the coaching staff of the New Orleans Pelicans, and previous coaching and player development roles with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, and his alma mater Providence College.

“This is a homecoming that means the world to me, as a La Salle graduate and son of New York City,” said Shammgod (La Salle NYC class of 1995).“The momentum of the school is undeniable, and it is a privilege to build upon a basketball program that reflects the mission of La Salle Academy, while also developing young men to be thoughtful leaders in all aspects of their life, now and in the future.”

As Director of Basketball Operations, Kareem Reid will provide year-round leadership and strategic direction for La Salle's entire basketball program, while also identifying and creating development opportunities for students. A McDonald's All-American at St. Raymond High School for Boys and a legend of Rucker Park, Reid finished his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas as the school's all-time assist leader and went on to play professionally in both Europe and the U.S.

“Sports play an important role in the life of a young teen but are also an opportunity for them to build something off the court and truly elevate their local communities,” said Reid.“I am grateful to bring my experiences and leadership to La Salle Academy and continue to build upon the school's passionate culture of excellence, teamwork and sportsmanship.”

In addition to these personnel moves, La Salle is unveiling a new partnership with global athletic brand PUMA, the third largest sportswear manufacturer in the world. The company stands behind some of the largest names in competitive sports, including Brazilian soccer star Neymar, gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt, New York Knicks legend Walt“Clyde” Frazier, and includes a God Shammgod x PUMA product line.

The partnership would provide apparel and footwear to La Salle's sports teams, including basketball, soccer, baseball, track & cross country, volleyball, and bowling, marking a dedicated push furthering the school's athletic programs.

“La Salle has been an essential educational institution within New York City for over 175 years, and the school is at an exciting point in our history,” said Candace Hammonds, president of La Salle Academy.“With a growing enrollment, building upon an exceptional leadership team, and establishing notable partnerships like PUMA, we are bringing new energy, visibility and opportunity to La Salle students and their families, while honoring our traditions of faith, mentorship, and character development of the next generation of leaders.”

In September 2025, La Salle moved back to its ancestral campus in Manhattan, at 44 East Second Street, following an $11 million modernization. In fall 2025, the school unveiled its new Dan Buckley Memorial Gymnasium, named for hall of fame high school basketball coach Dan Buckley.

Since 1848, La Salle has educated countless students who have gone on to become preeminent leaders across New York and America, including several Catholic Cardinals, numerous statesmen, medical professionals, attorneys, judges, financiers, award winning Hollywood, Broadway and television actors, along with world-class athletes.

In October, La Salle began enrolling students for the 2027-28 school year and hosted its first open house of the year on Saturday, October 24. To learn more about enrollment or about joining an upcoming open house, contact... or 212-475-8940. Applications submitted by December 31, 2026 will be prioritized. The school located at 44 East Second Street is just blocks away from SoHo and Union Square, and accessible from the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W, F, B, D, L, A, C, E, and NJ PATH trains as well as the M15, M101, M102 and M103 buses.

Christian Agredo

Butler Associates

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