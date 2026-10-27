Tripura Witnessing Radical Transformation In Healthcare Services: CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 27 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the government is committed to providing modern and quality healthcare services to people in both urban and remote areas of the state, asserting that the state is witnessing a radical transformation in its healthcare sector.

The Chief Minister said that health services are a basic necessity for every individual and that a healthy population is essential for building a healthy and prosperous society.“Therefore, the government is working to provide modern and quality health services to the people in both urban and remote areas,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed three-storey building of Agartala Government Nursing College, Dr B. R. Ambedkar Nursing School and ANM Training Institute at Durjoynagar. He also laid the foundation stone for the new building of Narsingar Primary Health Centre. The newly constructed three-storey building at Durjoynagar, which houses Agartala Government Nursing College, Dr B. R. Ambedkar Nursing School and ANM Training Institute under one roof, was built at a cost of Rs 8.44 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government's objective is to ensure access to quality government healthcare services for everyone, including children, senior citizens and people from economically weaker sections, irrespective of whether they live in urban centres or remote areas.

“Therefore, the government is developing modern and quality health infrastructure in primary health centres in remote areas. OPD services have been expanded in every health centre, including the state's main referral hospital, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals and other health facilities. In a word, a radical change has been brought about in the field of health services,” he said.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, added that the state government was working in a planned manner to fulfil the aspirations of the people and ensure their overall welfare. The Chief Minister said that the state's healthcare system had suffered from various shortcomings in the past, but the government was now implementing a series of planned initiatives to modernise and expand healthcare facilities across Tripura.

He said that currently, the government is implementing all works as planned by modernising the state's main referral hospitals and establishing dental colleges and hospitals, eye hospitals, homoeopathic colleges and hospitals, and Ayurvedic colleges and hospitals.“In addition, an eye hospital has been opened in the state to further improve eye care. The scope of nursing education has also been expanded in the state. Currently, 550 MBBS seats have been added in the state at the government and private levels,” he added.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen medical education and improve the availability of trained healthcare professionals in the state. He reiterated that the government was committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in a planned and transparent manner while ensuring that development projects were completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Acting Sabhadhipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Bishwajit Shil, senior officials and other dignitaries were present at the programme.