Alec Baldwin Remembers Father On His 99Th Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has remembered his father, Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., on his 99th birth anniversary.

The actor, 68, recently took to Instagram to share his father's birthday to his social media followers, as he tends to do every year.

He wrote,“He was born in 1927. He died in 1983. He was only 55 when he died, and that's a whole other saga, but a lot of memories of that whole experience”. Alec said in a video he shared, directly addressing his followers.

He further mentioned,“He would have been 99 years old today, if he'd lived. 99 years old, which, of course, that's a long shot that he would have made 99, but he was gone too soon. He was gone too soon”.

At the time of his death, the actor had only appeared in series like 'The Doctors' and 'Cutter to Houston'. In his video, he reflected on his life with wife Hilaria Baldwin and their seven children (Alec also shares his oldest daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger).

He continued,“Here I am, I'm 68 years old and I've started another family. Hilaria and I have 7 children, and for my 65th birthday my wife gave me a baby, and people make all kinds of strange cracks and comments about doing that and it's like, my God, it's the best time of my life. I spent a lot of my time chasing something, I was chasing it even in my sleep, I wasn't even aware. And now, I never want to leave my house, I just want to stay home and be home with my kids all the time. I mean, I want to work every now and then, but I wish I didn't have to. But anyway, my dad's birthday”.

“My dad was a unique guy. Difficult in some ways, but he was very special. My dad was very special, so happy birthday to my dad, wherever you are”, he added.