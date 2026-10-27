Putin Discusses Ukraine Conflict With Finnish, Norwegian Leaders: Kremlin

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Oct 27 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the settlement of the Ukraine conflict in a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It was emphasised that the achievement of a just long-term peace is possible only with full and unconditional consideration of the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in an official statement.

Putin drew attention to the confrontational policy of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation countries, which led to the prolongation of the conflict, it said.

Issues of ensuring security and stability in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe were also touched upon, the Kremlin said. Stubb and Store stressed the importance of complying with international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation, it noted.

Describing the discussion as "frank and substantive," Stubb said that Finland and Norway, both neighbouring countries to Russia, would be directly affected by the outcome of the conflict, as would broader European security. "Ending the war requires direct discussions," he said, cited by a press release from the Finnish President's Office, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The call, initiated by Stubb and Store, was held in consultation with Ukraine and aimed to convey messages directly to Putin regarding future negotiations to end the conflict, and was related to upcoming meetings in the United Arab Emirates, the press release said.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in the area around Oleshky took effect on Tuesday, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on social media.

The ceasefire began at 3 a.m. Kyiv time (0100 GMT) as part of a previously agreed humanitarian mission, Lubinets said on Facebook, adding that the Ukrainian side is honouring its commitments under the agreement reached with Russia.

Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian forces had ceased fire in the Kherson direction and a "silence regime" had been introduced from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) to prepare for the humanitarian operation near Oleshky.

On Friday, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary ceasefire in the area to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations.

–IANS

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