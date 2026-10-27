92% Of Grocery Shoppers Have Store Brands At Home

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Multiple boxes of Success boil-in-bag white rice sit neatly on a retail shelf. While shoppers increasingly stock private labels, pantry staples like rice demonstrate how certain items are easier to swap out for store-brand alternatives without sacrificing quality. Shutterstock.

Not every grocery item is an obvious candidate for a store-brand switch. Products such as flour, sugar, canned vegetables, dried pasta, and basic baking ingredients often perform similarly across brands for everyday uses. For these purchases, the lower-priced option may be an easy way to reduce spending without noticeably changing a meal.

Other categories can be more personal. Shoppers may strongly prefer a particular coffee, breakfast cereal, condiment, or snack because of its flavor or texture. Special dietary needs can also affect which products are suitable, making ingredient labels and nutrition information important comparisons. Instead of replacing everything at once, try one alternative at a time and decide whether the difference matters to you. That way, savings come from products you are happy to keep buying, rather than purchases that leave you disappointed or go to waste.

Will Shoppers Keep Buying Store Brands if Prices Fall?

One of the most striking findings in FMI's report is that 94% of surveyed shoppers said they would continue buying store brands even if grocery prices declined. That suggests the habit may extend beyond the immediate pressure of food costs. Once customers find products they trust, they may have little incentive to return to more expensive alternatives simply because their budgets have some breathing room.

The survey measures shoppers' stated intentions, so it cannot guarantee that everyone will follow through on those plans. Actual purchases will still depend on product availability, promotions, changing preferences, and household needs. Even so, the findings point toward a meaningful shift in how consumers view private labels. For many shoppers, the question is no longer whether store brands are an acceptable substitute, but which ones are good enough to become their first choice.

Store Brands Are Becoming a Long-Term Grocery Strategy

The fact that 92% of surveyed grocery shoppers have store-brand products at home shows how common private labels have become, but the more telling finding is that most respondents expect to keep buying them even if prices fall. Lower costs may encourage shoppers to try alternatives, yet quality, taste, and familiarity can give them reasons to stick with those products. That combination helps explain why store brands are becoming a regular part of grocery shopping rather than a temporary response to expensive food.

For shoppers looking to cut their grocery bills, the lesson is to stay open to alternatives without assuming every product is interchangeable. Compare unit prices, test products you use frequently, and keep buying the options that meet your expectations. You may discover that some of the easiest savings come from items you already enjoy and would happily purchase again. Over time, a handful of reliable store-brand favorites can make a difference to your grocery budget without making your meals feel like a compromise.

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