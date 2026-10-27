OSB GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
|Name
|Number of Options Granted
|Enrique Alvarez Labiano
|4,460
The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Enrique Alvarez Labiano
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
|Group Chief Executive Officer
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a. Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|b. Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|Identification code
|GB00BLDRH360
|b. Nature of Transaction
|Grant of Options under the 2026 Sharesave
|c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
| £4.08
| 4,460
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
4,460
Aggregated price
£18,200
|e. Date of transaction
|27 October 2026
|f. Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
OSB GROUP PLC
|Jess Petrie
| Head of Corporate Governance
Email: ...
|Investor relations
| Alexander Holcroft
Group Director of Investor Relations
Email: ...
|Brunswick
|Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer
|t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
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