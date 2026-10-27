OSB GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company) 27 October 2026 Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) The Company announces that on 27 October 2026, options were granted to the following PDMR over ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company under the OSB Group plc 2026 three-year Sharesave Scheme (“2026 Sharesave”) at an exercise price of £4.08 per share. The options are, in normal circumstances, not exercisable until the completion of the three-year savings contract and will then be exercisable for a period of six months.

Name Number of Options Granted Enrique Alvarez Labiano 4,460

The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Enrique Alvarez Labiano 2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Group Chief Executive Officer

b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Grant of Options under the 2026 Sharesave c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume £4.08

4,460

d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

4,460

Aggregated price

£18,200 e. Date of transaction 27 October 2026 f. Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

OSB GROUP PLC

Jess Petrie Head of Corporate Governance

Email: ... Investor relations Alexander Holcroft

Group Director of Investor Relations

Email: ... Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.