LONG BEACH CITY COLLEGE FIRST CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO EARN HIGHEST LEVEL OF SEAL OF EXCELENCIA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LBCC Joins Just 12 Institutions Nationwide Recognized as Intentionally Thriving Institutions

Long Beach, CA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC) has earned certification as an Intentionally Thriving Institution (ITI), the highest level of the Seal of Excelencia, becoming the first California Community College to achieve this distinction. The national certification, announced today by Excelencia in Education, recognizes LBCC for its commitment to preparing Latina/o/x students and all students for success beyond graduation, including opportunities in the workforce.

“As an LBCC alumnus, I know how much opportunity a community college can create,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the LBCC Board of Trustees.“This national recognition reflects our commitment to ensuring Latino students are welcomed, supported, and equipped to succeed. When every student has the opportunity to thrive, our families and communities grow stronger.”

“This is an extraordinary moment for Long Beach City College and the students we serve,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President.“LBCC is the first California Community College to earn certification as an Intentionally Thriving Institution, the highest level of recognition through the Seal of Excelencia, and one of only 12 institutions nationwide to achieve this distinction. It affirms six years of using data to better understand our students and make meaningful changes that improve their success. I'm proud of how far we've come, and this motivates us to keep raising the bar for our students.”

This marks LBCC's third consecutive Seal of Excelencia certification. The college first earned the Seal in 2020, becoming the first California community college to receive the distinction, and was recertified in 2023.

“Seal of Excelencia certified institutions present strength of purpose and impact at a moment of great change in higher education,” said Deborah Santiago, co-founder and CEO of Excelencia in Education.“Excelencia is proud to work with these leaders that show us how it looks when students succeed because of their institutions, not despite them. Thanks to the leadership of Intentionally Thriving Institutions in particular, we are cultivating talent that will ensure America's future.”

The Seal of Excelencia is a rigorous national certification earned through the intentional alignment of data, evidence-based practices and leadership. In 2026, Excelencia in Education certified 21 institutions, including four recognized as Intentionally Thriving Institutions, bringing the total number of institutions certified since the Seal's launch to 55. The full list is available at EdExcelencia.org.

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About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program's primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit for more information on Long Beach City College.

About Excelencia in Education

Excelencia in Education leads a national network of results-oriented educators and policymakers transforming higher education to tap the talents of the Latino community and address the U.S. economy's needs for a highly educated workforce and engaged civic leaders. With this network, Excelencia ensures access to excellence by promoting student achievement, informing educational policies, and advancing evidence-based practices to more intentionally serve Latino, and all, students. For more information, visit: EdExcelencia.org

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LBCC Seal of Excelencia (photo 1) LBCC Seal of Excelencia (photo 2)

CONTACT: Stacey Toda Long Beach City College 5629384004...