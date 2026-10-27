Tactical Beards Gun Shop Named Firearms Retailer Of The Year - 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Staten Island retailer recognized for customer service and community focus after earning a 4.8-star rating across 203 Google reviews.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tactical Beards Gun Shop, a licensed retailer on Staten Island, New York, has been named Firearms Retailer of the Year - 2026 in the Firearms Retailers category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 203 public Google reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the store's steady focus on customer service, safety and the local community.

Since opening in 2024, the store has worked to create a safe and knowledgeable environment for every customer. Whether someone is an experienced enthusiast or a first-time buyer, the team is there to help at every step, from answering questions to working through the paperwork and licensing requirements that New York sets out.

Customer service sits at the center of the business. The store's knowledgeable staff take pride in sharing their expertise, explaining the process clearly and helping each customer make an informed decision. The shop also offers buying, selling and trading services, plus an on-site gunsmith for routine maintenance and repairs.

Education and compliance are part of every visit. Tactical Beards Gun Shop actively promotes responsible ownership, offers state safety training courses and provides educational resources so customers understand the rules that apply to them.

"We believe in fostering a safe and knowledgeable environment for our customers, and that starts with how we treat every person who walks through our door," said Bradley Hecker, co-owner of Tactical Beards Gun Shop. "Our commitment to customer service and community engagement is what sets us apart. We're grateful to our Staten Island neighbors for their support, and this recognition belongs to our whole team."

About Tactical Beards Gun Shop

Tactical Beards Gun Shop, LLC is a licensed retailer based on Staten Island, New York. The store offers buying, selling and trading services, help with New York licensing paperwork, safety education and on-site gunsmith services, with a focus on customer service, responsible ownership and community engagement. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Bradley Hecker

Tactical Beards Gun Shop

+1 (917) 203-0944

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Tactical Beards Gun Shop Named Firearms Retailer of the Year - 2026 News Provided By Awardy October 27, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Law, Retail



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