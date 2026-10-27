Benglasslaw Named #1 Northern Virginia Law Firm In 2026 Best Of Virginia Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fairfax law firm celebrates fourth consecutive year of recognition.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BenGlassLaw has been voted the #1 Northern Virginia Law Firm in Virginia Living magazine's 2026 Best of Virginia Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year the firm has received this recognition. The Fairfax-based law firm has earned recognition in the awards every year since 2023.The annual Best of Virginia awards celebrate businesses and organizations across the Commonwealth through a reader-voted survey. The 2026 edition recognizes winners across 112 categories and five regions, highlighting local favorites in industries ranging from food and recreation to professional services. The awards offer readers a guide to businesses recognized by their communities.For BenGlassLaw, this recognition highlights its continued presence in the Northern Virginia legal community and its work representing individuals and families facing challenging legal situations.The firm's Fairfax personal injury lawyers help people injured in car accidents and other incidents pursue compensation. Its long-term disability practice assists individuals nationwide whose insurance benefits have been denied or terminated, helping them navigate complex insurance disputes and understand their legal options.A Commitment to Clients and CommunityBenGlassLaw credits its continued recognition to the clients, referral partners, and community members who have supported the firm over the years.“We're incredibly grateful to everyone who voted for us and continues to put their trust in our team,” said Brian Glass, partner and personal injury attorney at BenGlassLaw.“This recognition means a great deal because it reflects the relationships we've built and our commitment to helping people through some of the most difficult times in their lives.”Ben Glass, founder of BenGlassLaw, also emphasized the importance of the team's dedication to client service.“This recognition belongs to our entire team,” said Glass.“We work hard to make sure our clients feel heard, supported, and informed. We're grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Northern Virginia and disability claimants across the country.”About BenGlassLawBenGlassLaw helps people who have been seriously injured in Virginia car crashes and people across the country who are fighting for the long-term disability benefits they've earned. The firm handles personal injury cases involving car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian injuries, traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries, and other serious injuries, as well as short-term disability, long-term disability and life insurance claims. Whether someone is recovering from a serious accident or fighting an insurance company over disability benefits, BenGlassLaw believes the best law firm representation starts with listening, communicating clearly, and treating people like people-not just cases.Original Source

Lauren Hill

BenGlassLaw Accident, Injury & Disability Lawyers

+1 703-591-9829

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BenGlassLaw Named #1 Northern Virginia Law Firm in 2026 Best of Virginia Awards News Provided By BenGlassLaw Accident, Injury & Disability Lawyers October 27, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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