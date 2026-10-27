Manish Kulkarni Leads Fire And Life Safety Modernization Of A Landmark New York City Building

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manish Kulkarni, a fire and life safety systems engineer with more than 18 years of international experience, is leading the design and engineering work behind the modernization of a landmark New York City building like Flatiron. As Lead Design Engineer at Classic Systems, Inc., Kulkarni is overseeing the fire alarm, security, intercom, and emergency communication upgrades that will bring the century-old structure in line with today's life-safety standards.Kulkarni's career spans fire detection, security, and building automation projects across the United States, Singapore, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Bangkok, and India. Before joining Classic Systems in 2024, he spent over 16 years at Honeywell International, where he worked on fire alarm and building-management upgrades for hospitals, laboratories, government facilities, and industrial sites, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Valley Hospital.At the building, Kulkarni is responsible for coordinating the installation, testing, and commissioning of interconnected safety systems within a structure that must preserve its historic character while meeting modern code requirements. His team is also engineering similar upgrades at other major New York and New Jersey developments, including Nehemiah Spring Creek, the BKM Complex, and properties on President Street, Clarkson Street, and Washington Street.Earlier in his career, Kulkarni led fire alarm and security engineering for large public projects overseas, among them Singapore's National Stadium, Mount Eden Prison in New Zealand, and a semiconductor manufacturing facility for Micron. That international background now informs how he approaches balancing safety compliance with the practical realities of active, occupied buildings.Kulkarni holds NICET Level IV certification, along with additional credentials in fire alarm and security platforms from Notifier, Gamewell-FCI, and Honeywell, and a Six Sigma Green Belt. During his time at Honeywell, he received the company's Bravo Gold Award for his work on the Micron Semiconductor project in Singapore, along with additional Bravo Awards for his contributions to projects at Aquarion, Prudential, and AT&T.As older commercial buildings across major U.S. cities face growing pressure to modernize aging fire and life-safety infrastructure without disrupting daily operations, Kulkarni's work on a landmark New York City building offers a case study in how historic properties can adapt to contemporary safety demands. He continues to lead similar system upgrades throughout the New York metropolitan area.

Manesh Kulkarni

Independent Researcher

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Manish Kulkarni Leads Fire and Life Safety Modernization of a Landmark New York City Building News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 27, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.