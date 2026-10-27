Golden Key Locksmith NYC Recognized As Best Locksmith & Door Company In NYC By Consumer Ratings Institute

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned New York City locksmith, door and security company recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 942 consumer reviews.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Key Locksmith NYC has received the“Best Locksmith & Door Company in NYC - New York” recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition reflects the company's 4.9-star rating across 942 reviews, based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Founded in 1984, Golden Key is a family-owned locksmith, door and security company with a retail storefront at 328 Columbus Avenue on Manhattan's Upper West Side. The company is licensed, bonded and insured, holds BBB accreditation with an A+ rating, and is a member of the ALOA Security Professionals Association.

Golden Key serves homeowners, apartment buildings, offices, retail stores, restaurants and commercial properties across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. Its residential locksmith services include emergency lockouts, lock repair and replacement, rekeying, smart lock installation, deadbolt upgrades and safe services.

For commercial properties, the company provides master key systems, high-security locks, panic bar installation and repair, door closers and access control systems. Its door services include repair and installation of revolving, automatic, glass, fire-rated, storefront, apartment and landmark doors.

Golden Key also supplies and installs security cameras, intercoms, and entry systems using keypads, key fobs, key cards and biometric readers. The company is an authorized dealer of Mul-T-Lock and Medeco high-security products.

Customers receive a firm, flat-rate quote before work begins, and free consultations are available. Golden Key offers 24/7 emergency mobile locksmith service, with showroom hours Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Golden Key Locksmith NYC

Golden Key Locksmith NYC is a family-owned locksmith, door and security company serving New York City since 1984. Based on Manhattan's Upper West Side, the company provides residential and commercial locksmith services, door repair and installation, access control, intercoms and security systems throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York. The Institute evaluates businesses across multiple sectors using aggregated, publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across a range of business categories.

Steven Grunstein

Golden Key Locksmith NYC

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Golden Key Locksmith NYC Recognized as Best Locksmith & Door Company in NYC by Consumer Ratings Institute News Provided By Awardy October 27, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Law, Retail



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