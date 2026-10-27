Vienna AI Firm Turns European Heart Patient Research Into 7 AI Personas

HCM Persona Landing Page

OptimusFlow Consulting developed seven AI patient personas for HCM Patient Foundation, based on surveys, in-depth interviews and focus groups in 11 countries.

- Till OberhummerVIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OptimusFlow Consulting, a Vienna-based consultancy for AI automation, has developed HCM Patient Personas on behalf of HCM Patient Foundation, the European patient organisation for people living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The platform turns the foundation's patient research into seven AI patient personas. They draw on quantitative and qualitative data alike: 339 survey responses, seven in-depth interviews and focus groups with patients across 11 European countries. Designed for research, training and communication testing, the personas let users practise conversations and test how they communicate with people living with HCM.HCM is one of the most common inherited heart conditions. How patients experience it differs widely between countries, age groups and stages of the disease. Research that captures this usually ends up in reports and spreadsheets that the people making decisions about care rarely read.From patient research to conversationThe personas combine the foundation's Survey of European HCM Patients 2025 with what patients said in in-depth interviews and focus groups. The qualitative material adds what a questionnaire cannot capture: how patients describe their fears, their daily routines and their conversations with doctors. The personas were validated through K-Means cluster analysis against the wider patient population. Each persona answers based on its own coping style, knowledge level and emotional profile. A Persona Identifier helps users find the right persona for a specific patient scenario by answering seven questions.Every persona runs as a separate conversational agent, so the answers of one persona never draw on another persona's data. Patient data was anonymised before processing; no names, contact details or other identifying information reached the AI system, and an additional check screens every answer for personal data before it is shown."Patient research that sits in a report helps no one. The hard part was not the AI. It was making sure each persona says only what the patients actually told us," said Till Oberhummer, Founder, OptimusFlow Consulting."Our patients took the time to tell us what life with HCM really looks like. Now their answers can speak back, in a form doctors and researchers can actually use." said Emil Tsenov, Founder and Managing Director, HCM Patient Foundation.The project is listed as "In Production" on the AI use-case map (KI-Landkarte) of VÖSI, the Austrian software association.For OptimusFlow Consulting the project is a template for other organisations that hold survey, interview or focus-group data they cannot put to work: patient organisations, associations and companies that want their customers' or members' perspective available in day-to-day decisionsAbout OptimusFlow ConsultingOptimusFlow Consulting is a Vienna-based consultancy for AI automation and digitalization, founded in 2025 by Till Oberhummer. It supports organizations across Austria, Germany and Switzerland with AI consulting, process automation and the rollout of AI systems in day-to-day operations, with more than 30 customer projects to date. Before founding the company, Oberhummer spent around 13 years at Western Union and Convera, most recently as General Manager of the Austrian branch, and holds a Global Executive MBA from INSEAD. OptimusFlow Consulting is a trade name of Leia-Sophie Holding GmbH (FN 546289t, Commercial Court of Vienna). Website:About HCM Patient FoundationHCM Patient Foundation unites and supports patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and their relatives across the European Union. It works with authorities on healthcare and legislation, supports research and raises public awareness of the condition. The foundation is a member of the Global Heart Hub. Website:

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Vienna AI Firm Turns European Heart Patient Research Into 7 AI Personas News Provided By Optimus Flow Consulting October 27, 2026, 17:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology



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