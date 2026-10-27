Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar Named Salon Of The Year - Emmett

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Emmett, Idaho hair, skin and nail salon recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 175 reviews.

EMMETT, ID, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar has received the Salon of the Year - Emmett recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the salon's 4.9-star rating across 175 reviews. The Emmett hair, skin and nail studio received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar welcomes guests as "your hometown crew." The salon believes healthy hair and healthy skin are the foundation of long-term confidence, and its team creates customized hair, skin and nail experiences rooted in education, professionalism and thoughtful care. Known for thorough consultations and a solution-based approach, the team focuses on helping guests achieve realistic, sustainable results that fit their lifestyle, maintenance preferences and long-term goals. The studio was designed to feel calm, welcoming and inclusive, a place where professionalism and creativity exist together without pressure or pretension.

The salon's hair services include precision haircuts for short and long hair, skin fades and beard detailing, dimensional blonding, foilwork and custom color, fashion colors, Brazilian Blowout smoothing treatments, perms, curl care and hair extensions. Skin and beauty services include Epionce peels, brow shaping and tinting, waxing, airbrush makeup and bridal and special event updos, while nail services include manicures, polygel, Gel-X and custom nail art. Stylists offer consultations to help guests choose the right service.

The salon is located at 807 S Washington Avenue, Emmett, ID 83617, and is open seven days a week. Appointments can be booked online at .

For more information, email....

Media Contact

Elisha Taggart

Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar

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About Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar

Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar is a hair, skin and nail salon in Emmett, Idaho, offering haircuts, dimensional color and blonding, smoothing and texture services, extensions, skincare, makeup and nail services with a consultation-led, education-focused approach.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Elisha Taggart

Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar

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Emmett Hair Crew & Color Bar Named Salon of the Year - Emmett News Provided By Awardy October 27, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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