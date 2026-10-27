Gujarat Woos Telangana Investors At Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead Of 2027 Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Tuesday showcased its industrial infrastructure, renewable energy, semiconductor sector and port connectivity to business leaders in Telangana as part of its efforts to attract investment ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027.

More than 300 people attended the summit roadshow at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, where Gujarat Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Primary, Secondary and Adult Education, and Higher and Technical Education, Dr Pradyuman Vaja, addressed participants after meeting 12 business delegations and institutions.

Highlighting the potential for cooperation between the two states, Vaja said Telangana's strengths in information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), life sciences, biotechnology, aerospace, defence and innovation complemented Gujarat's industrial capabilities.

“Telangana, with its globally recognised strengths in information technology, Global Capability Centres, life sciences, biotechnology, aerospace, defence and innovation, is a natural partner in Gujarat's growth journey. Gujarat brings its own strengths in industrial infrastructure, ports, semiconductors, renewable energy and global connectivity. I firmly believe that by bringing together our industries, entrepreneurs and young talent, we can create new opportunities for innovation, employment and shared prosperity,” he said.

The roadshow included a presentation on VGGS 2027 by Mohammad Shahid, Commissioner and Principal Secretary of Gujarat's Cottage and Rural Industries Department.

The presentation outlined investment opportunities and incentives available to industries in the state, while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of“Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”.

The outreach in Hyderabad is part of Gujarat's preparations for the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027.

The summit's theme is“Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future”. The state government is using roadshows and meetings with business delegations to present Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and investment opportunities to potential partners ahead of the three-day event.