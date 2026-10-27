Gujarat Dy CM Inspects Preparations For Upcoming PM Modi's Visit (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Deesa, Oct 27 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday inspected preparations at Bhildi in Banaskantha district for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 30, during which he will inaugurate a Rs 325-crore cattle breeding and research centre aimed at improving indigenous livestock breeds and increasing milk production.

The Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), developed by Banas Dairy across 127 acres, will use advanced reproductive technologies to improve the genetic quality and productivity of indigenous cattle and buffaloes.

The facility aims to produce 25,000 high-quality embryos annually. Sanghavi inspected the programme venue along with the Legislative Assembly Speaker and Banas Dairy chairman Shankar Chaudhary and issued instructions to officials regarding arrangements for the event.

In a post on social media platform X, Sanghavi said:“As Gujarat's beloved son, the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat; extensive preparations are under way for the programme to be held at Bhildi in Banaskantha. As part of these preparations, I inspected the venue along with the Honourable Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, and issued necessary instructions to the officials concerned.”

Chaudhary said PM Modi's vision is to increase the income of rural livestock farmers by improving productivity per animal through scientific breeding and livestock development.

“Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, envisioned increasing the income of rural livestock farmers by improving per-cattle productivity. He resolved to use science in breeding and animal development to achieve this on a mass scale. That vision is now being realised here in the form of BBBRC,” Chaudhary said.

The centre has been developed with technical guidance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and support from the Centre's Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

It will focus on indigenous cattle breeds such as Kankrej, Gir, Sahiwal and Tharparkar, as well as buffalo breeds including Mehsani, Banni, Jaffarabadi and Murrah.

The facility will use technologies such as ovum pick-up and in-vitro fertilisation (OPU-IVF), alongside embryo transfer, to multiply animals with desirable genetic traits.

The initiative is intended to help farmers obtain higher milk yields from fewer animals at a time when fodder availability is becoming more constrained, and livestock maintenance costs are rising.

Chaudhary has said the objective is to move towards better-quality, more productive animals rather than relying solely on increasing herd sizes.

The benefits to farmers will depend on the successful application of breeding technologies and the adoption of improved animal management practices.

PM Modi's October 30 programme will also include other Banas Dairy development projects.

These include an automated storage and retrieval system at the dairy's ultra-high-temperature milk plant in Palanpur, installed for Rs 31.14 crore, as well as projects related to the expansion of its potato processing facility at Sanadar and the proposed establishment of dung-based bio-CNG plants at Radhanpur and Tharad.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend National Unity Day celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on October 31, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.