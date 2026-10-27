Aseem Mishra Highlights Value Of Interactive Cinema Sessions For Youth

Promoting Industry-Student Engagement

Acclaimed Bollywood cinematographer Aseem Mishra, who is known for his work in 'New York ', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Dabangg', among others, highlighted the importance of interactive sessions between industry professionals and students, saying such exchanges help aspiring cinematographers understand the practical aspects of filmmaking beyond classroom theory.

Speaking at an event at Jamia Hamdard University in Delhi, Mishra said interacting with students was a rewarding experience and encouraged more industry professionals to engage with young people pursuing careers in cinema.“It is very interesting. It feels really good to interact with young people, the students here. When we were students, we didn't get much exposure - to hear someone come from outside and speak on films and shooting. This becomes very important because these students grow to be Cinematographers, DoPs and so on. So, if we don't talk to them, who will?” he told ANI.

Bridging Theory and Practice

Emphasising the value of discussions and question-and-answer sessions, Mishra noted that practical experience often differs significantly from theoretical learning.“Taking a lecture is a different thing but when you ask question and answer, you are talking about something which is very real. Theory and practical are very different from each other. So, I think such things should indeed happen and I will encourage these kinds of interactive communication classes,” he added.

Reflecting on Early Career Experiences

Recalling his early days as a student at Jamia, Mishra spoke about the emotional experience of handling a camera for the first time and how the moment remained etched in his memory.“I come from a place called Dhabad. I had never held a camera in my life...When the first time I held a camera (after coming to Jamia) I was very petrified...It was very emotional and a very strong moment which is imprinted in my head,” he said.

Mishra also reflected on how the experience of using a camera for the first time leaves a lasting impression, adding that the fundamentals taught by teachers continue to shape one's understanding of the craft.“When you pick up something for the first time, it is a feeling, it is a texture - that one thing remains with you - whatever it is...What remained was the basics taught by teachers,” he said.

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