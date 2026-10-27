Whirlpool Launches Pathbreaking Innovation Of Freshness Detection Technology In Refrigerators
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi | 27 October 2026: Whirlpool of India Limited, one of India's leading home appliance manufacturers, today revealed a truly pathbreaking innovation in its newly launched Luxuriem range of 4 door refrigerators - India's First Freshness Detection Technology powered by Whirlpool's proprietary 6th Sense AI. A breakthrough, one-of-a-kind, Made-in-India technology, it has been thoughtfully engineered to address an everyday challenge in modern Indian kitchens - fresh produce bought in bulk, stored and simply forgotten, inevitably leading to spoilage and food wastage.
Time starved Indian households often buy fruits and vegetables in bulk during their weekly grocery purchase and then stock up their fridge. Once stored in the fridge, however, some items can begin to ripen unnoticed, leaving consumers to rely on periodic checks to determine what needs to be consumed first. This often leads to avoidable food wastage or consumption of items which have already over ripened making everyday food management more cumbersome. Whirlpool's 6th Sense AI technology addresses this gap by bringing intuitive intelligence to freshness, enabling the refrigerator to detect changes in freshness levels and alert consumers when attention may be required.
Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said:“ The Indian consumer today is extremely time challenged. Despite the advent of Q-Com, they still prefer buying vegetables and fruits in bulk. Once these fruits and vegetables are kept inside the refrigerator, they often get pushed to the back and naturally start ripening leading to either wastage or consumption post peak freshness. This is by far the biggest consumer pain point today with respect to refrigeration and they wish for a solution which would alert them before fruits and vegetables start spoiling.
We saw an opportunity to make this experience more intuitive by giving the refrigerator the ability to recognise changes in freshness and bring them to the consumer's attention. With 6th Sense AI Freshness Detection Technology, we are taking intelligence beyond conventional refrigeration to create a more responsive experience around a very real household need.”
Bringing Intuitive Intelligence to Freshness
At the heart of the technology is Whirlpool's proprietary iFresh Sensor Engine, with the iFresh Sensor built directly into the crisper drawer. The sensor detects and tracks ethylene, a naturally occurring gas released by fruits and vegetables as they age.
Powered by 6th Sense AI, the refrigerator actively scans the fruits and vegetables stored in the crisper drawer every 10 seconds. When the system identifies an increase in ethylene levels associated with over-ripening, it provides a proactive alert, allowing consumers to check their produce and decide what action to take.
This transforms the role of the refrigerator from simply storing fresh produce to actively helping consumers understand what is happening to it, particularly when items may not yet show visible signs of change.
Designed Around the Diversity of Indian Produce
Fresh produce does not age in the same way. Recognising this, Whirlpool has worked with food scientists to understand how the technology responds to the diverse range of fruits and vegetables consumed by Indian households across different regions and seasons.
Through Full-Spectrum Produce Detection, the technology is designed to recognise varying ethylene emissions across different types of produce - from items with clear, visible changes to those whose ripening happens silently out of sight. This includes high-ethylene emitters such as apples, pears, kiwis, avocados and peaches, as well as low-ethylene emitters such as lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower
An intuitive Real-Time UI Tracking interface further allows consumers to view the freshness status of their produce at a glance, providing greater visibility into what is happening inside the crisper.
Technology That Learns From the Way Consumers Use It
Intelligence doesn't stop at detection. Powered by proprietary 6th Sense AI, the technology continually learns from how each household manages its food.
When an alert is triggered, consumers checks the produce and reset the notification. The system logs this feedback to dynamically calibrate future alert thresholds to match user preferences. By combining continuous monitoring, multi-produce detection, and adaptive AI learning, Whirlpool gives consumers unprecedented visibility and control over their fresh food.
Meaningful AI, Built Around a Real Consumer Need
As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the modern home, Whirlpool believes its most meaningful applications are those that solve genuine, everyday consumer challenges. 6th Sense AI Freshness Detection Technology represents this approach to Meaningful AI – purpose-built, on-device intelligence engineered around a real household need.
By bringing together intuitive detection, Full-Spectrum Produce Detection and adaptive learning, Whirlpool is taking refrigeration beyond passive cooling to create a more intelligent and responsive experience for everyday fresh food storage.
The technology further expands Whirlpool's premium Luxuriem 4-Door refrigerator portfolio, building on its thoughtfully engineered format and advanced refrigeration platform. The expanded Luxuriem range will be available across premium finishes and in 645L, 651L and 654L capacities, with prices starting from INR 98,000 across leading retail stores and online platforms across India.
About Whirlpool India:
Whirlpool of India Limited (WOIL), headquartered in Gurugram, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. It operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune - each featuring infrastructure that attests to WOIL's commitment to providing its consumers with the best in class solutions.
Time starved Indian households often buy fruits and vegetables in bulk during their weekly grocery purchase and then stock up their fridge. Once stored in the fridge, however, some items can begin to ripen unnoticed, leaving consumers to rely on periodic checks to determine what needs to be consumed first. This often leads to avoidable food wastage or consumption of items which have already over ripened making everyday food management more cumbersome. Whirlpool's 6th Sense AI technology addresses this gap by bringing intuitive intelligence to freshness, enabling the refrigerator to detect changes in freshness levels and alert consumers when attention may be required.
Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President – Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said:“ The Indian consumer today is extremely time challenged. Despite the advent of Q-Com, they still prefer buying vegetables and fruits in bulk. Once these fruits and vegetables are kept inside the refrigerator, they often get pushed to the back and naturally start ripening leading to either wastage or consumption post peak freshness. This is by far the biggest consumer pain point today with respect to refrigeration and they wish for a solution which would alert them before fruits and vegetables start spoiling.
We saw an opportunity to make this experience more intuitive by giving the refrigerator the ability to recognise changes in freshness and bring them to the consumer's attention. With 6th Sense AI Freshness Detection Technology, we are taking intelligence beyond conventional refrigeration to create a more responsive experience around a very real household need.”
Bringing Intuitive Intelligence to Freshness
At the heart of the technology is Whirlpool's proprietary iFresh Sensor Engine, with the iFresh Sensor built directly into the crisper drawer. The sensor detects and tracks ethylene, a naturally occurring gas released by fruits and vegetables as they age.
Powered by 6th Sense AI, the refrigerator actively scans the fruits and vegetables stored in the crisper drawer every 10 seconds. When the system identifies an increase in ethylene levels associated with over-ripening, it provides a proactive alert, allowing consumers to check their produce and decide what action to take.
This transforms the role of the refrigerator from simply storing fresh produce to actively helping consumers understand what is happening to it, particularly when items may not yet show visible signs of change.
Designed Around the Diversity of Indian Produce
Fresh produce does not age in the same way. Recognising this, Whirlpool has worked with food scientists to understand how the technology responds to the diverse range of fruits and vegetables consumed by Indian households across different regions and seasons.
Through Full-Spectrum Produce Detection, the technology is designed to recognise varying ethylene emissions across different types of produce - from items with clear, visible changes to those whose ripening happens silently out of sight. This includes high-ethylene emitters such as apples, pears, kiwis, avocados and peaches, as well as low-ethylene emitters such as lettuce, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower
An intuitive Real-Time UI Tracking interface further allows consumers to view the freshness status of their produce at a glance, providing greater visibility into what is happening inside the crisper.
Technology That Learns From the Way Consumers Use It
Intelligence doesn't stop at detection. Powered by proprietary 6th Sense AI, the technology continually learns from how each household manages its food.
When an alert is triggered, consumers checks the produce and reset the notification. The system logs this feedback to dynamically calibrate future alert thresholds to match user preferences. By combining continuous monitoring, multi-produce detection, and adaptive AI learning, Whirlpool gives consumers unprecedented visibility and control over their fresh food.
Meaningful AI, Built Around a Real Consumer Need
As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the modern home, Whirlpool believes its most meaningful applications are those that solve genuine, everyday consumer challenges. 6th Sense AI Freshness Detection Technology represents this approach to Meaningful AI – purpose-built, on-device intelligence engineered around a real household need.
By bringing together intuitive detection, Full-Spectrum Produce Detection and adaptive learning, Whirlpool is taking refrigeration beyond passive cooling to create a more intelligent and responsive experience for everyday fresh food storage.
The technology further expands Whirlpool's premium Luxuriem 4-Door refrigerator portfolio, building on its thoughtfully engineered format and advanced refrigeration platform. The expanded Luxuriem range will be available across premium finishes and in 645L, 651L and 654L capacities, with prices starting from INR 98,000 across leading retail stores and online platforms across India.
About Whirlpool India:
Whirlpool of India Limited (WOIL), headquartered in Gurugram, is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. It operates three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Puducherry and Pune - each featuring infrastructure that attests to WOIL's commitment to providing its consumers with the best in class solutions.
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