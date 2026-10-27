Vietjet Launches Fares From INR11 For Indian Travellers As Asia Network Expands
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 27, 2026 – Vietjet is launching a limited-time offer featuring Eco tickets from just INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) across India–Vietnam routes, for journeys until the autumn next year. The promotion comes as the airline has just kicked off its Hanoi–Tainan route and resumed its direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Chiang Mai, further strengthening its network in Asia.
Indian passengers can book promotional Eco fares from now until 21:30 on November 1, 2026 (IST), via or the Vietjet Air mobile app. This offer applies to flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest cities, for travel between November 1, 2026, and October 31, 2027 (blackout dates apply). The promotion is also available on Vietnam domestic and other international routes across Vietjet's network.
Vietjet continues to expand its international network with the launch of the Hanoi – Tainan route and the resumption of Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai flights, each operating four round-trip flights per week. The new services offer passengers more convenient travel options while fostering tourism, trade and cultural exchange across Asia.
These new routes add to Vietjet's growing network of international connections, including Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City–Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City–Clark, Hanoi–Almaty and Hanoi–Prague. From tropical island escapes to cultural adventures and European city breaks, travelers have more options to shape a trip around their interests.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Indian passengers can book promotional Eco fares from now until 21:30 on November 1, 2026 (IST), via or the Vietjet Air mobile app. This offer applies to flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest cities, for travel between November 1, 2026, and October 31, 2027 (blackout dates apply). The promotion is also available on Vietnam domestic and other international routes across Vietjet's network.
Vietjet continues to expand its international network with the launch of the Hanoi – Tainan route and the resumption of Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai flights, each operating four round-trip flights per week. The new services offer passengers more convenient travel options while fostering tourism, trade and cultural exchange across Asia.
These new routes add to Vietjet's growing network of international connections, including Ho Chi Minh City–Maldives, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City–Cebu, Ho Chi Minh City–Clark, Hanoi–Almaty and Hanoi–Prague. From tropical island escapes to cultural adventures and European city breaks, travelers have more options to shape a trip around their interests.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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