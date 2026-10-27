Rightcliq Hub Launches Doorstep Laptop Repair In Bangalore For Screen, Battery And Slow Performance Issues
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Verified technicians visit homes and offices across Bangalore, with same-day slots for most common faults and a 90-day warranty on every service. Bookings are made on the website or mobile app, and payment is taken after the work is completed.
Bangalore, India, October 7, 2026 – A laptop that fails mid-week disrupts classes, freelance assignments and client meetings in a city where one machine often carries all three. A search such as laptop service center near me is the usual first step, and the usual outcome is leaving the device at a workshop for days. RightCliq Hub, a home services platform has started offering laptop repair services in Bangalore at the customer's home or office, with technicians arriving at a booked slot.
Display faults form the first category of work. Technicians handle cracked panels, flickering or dim screens, vertical lines, dead patches and loose hinges, and replacement is arranged at the address where the panel is available. Owners who would otherwise look for a laptop screen replacement shop near me can have the fault assessed and the panel replaced without travelling.
Battery and power faults form the second category. Batteries that drain within minutes or no longer hold a charge are tested and replaced, and charging ports, adapters and power-button faults are diagnosed on site.
Slow performance is the third. Causes are checked in turn: operating system errors, malware and startup clutter, an ageing or nearly full storage drive, insufficient memory, and heat build-up from dust or dried thermal paste. The fixes include operating system reinstallation, malware removal, memory and SSD upgrades, fan servicing, dust removal and thermal paste replacement. Other faults handled include keyboard and touchpad failures, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems, and devices that do not start. For devices that do not start, the condition of the storage drive is checked first so that the owner is advised on data safety before work proceeds. Some faults, such as certain chip-level motherboard problems, need workshop equipment, and these are identified at inspection.
The visits cover Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Apple MacBook devices. These names describe the devices serviced only, and the company states that it is an independent provider, not affiliated with, authorised by or endorsed by any manufacturer.
Booking follows the same steps as other categories on the platform. The customer selects the service on the website or app, describes the problem and picks a date and time slot, and a one-time password confirms the booking. The technician inspects the device at the address, and the final charge is confirmed after inspection, since published prices are indicative and vary with the parts used and the complexity of the fault. According to the company, same-day slots are available for most common faults, depending on technician availability and the parts required. Payment is made once the work is completed.
According to the company, technicians are background-verified and trained before joining the network. Every service carries a 90-day warranty, and the warranty is not limited to computers. It applies across the platform's appliance categories, including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, water purifiers, chimneys, geysers and televisions. A job is redone free of charge if the customer is not satisfied. Real-time tracking is available through the mobile app, and customer support operates round the clock.
“Most people delay a laptop fix because handing over the device for days is inconvenient,” said Amrita Biswas of RightCliq Hub.“Inspection at the address, a quotation before work begins, a 90-day warranty and payment after completion make the process easier to judge.”
The platform serves Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR. Appointments can be booked at, through the RightCliq app on Google Play, or by telephone on +91 740-607-9090.
About RightCliq Hub
RightCliq Hub is a home services platform operated by Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd, based in Bangalore. It connects households with skilled professionals for home repairs, maintenance, cleaning and improvement work in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR. Categories include home appliance repair, plumbing, electrical work, pest control, carpentry, house painting, waterproofing, renovation and catering. Professionals are background-verified, pricing is shown before booking, and every service carries a 90-day warranty. Bookings are made through the website, the mobile app on Google Play, or by telephone.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Amrita Biswas
Telephone: +91-740-607-9090
Email:...
Website:
Bangalore, India, October 7, 2026 – A laptop that fails mid-week disrupts classes, freelance assignments and client meetings in a city where one machine often carries all three. A search such as laptop service center near me is the usual first step, and the usual outcome is leaving the device at a workshop for days. RightCliq Hub, a home services platform has started offering laptop repair services in Bangalore at the customer's home or office, with technicians arriving at a booked slot.
Display faults form the first category of work. Technicians handle cracked panels, flickering or dim screens, vertical lines, dead patches and loose hinges, and replacement is arranged at the address where the panel is available. Owners who would otherwise look for a laptop screen replacement shop near me can have the fault assessed and the panel replaced without travelling.
Battery and power faults form the second category. Batteries that drain within minutes or no longer hold a charge are tested and replaced, and charging ports, adapters and power-button faults are diagnosed on site.
Slow performance is the third. Causes are checked in turn: operating system errors, malware and startup clutter, an ageing or nearly full storage drive, insufficient memory, and heat build-up from dust or dried thermal paste. The fixes include operating system reinstallation, malware removal, memory and SSD upgrades, fan servicing, dust removal and thermal paste replacement. Other faults handled include keyboard and touchpad failures, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth problems, and devices that do not start. For devices that do not start, the condition of the storage drive is checked first so that the owner is advised on data safety before work proceeds. Some faults, such as certain chip-level motherboard problems, need workshop equipment, and these are identified at inspection.
The visits cover Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and Apple MacBook devices. These names describe the devices serviced only, and the company states that it is an independent provider, not affiliated with, authorised by or endorsed by any manufacturer.
Booking follows the same steps as other categories on the platform. The customer selects the service on the website or app, describes the problem and picks a date and time slot, and a one-time password confirms the booking. The technician inspects the device at the address, and the final charge is confirmed after inspection, since published prices are indicative and vary with the parts used and the complexity of the fault. According to the company, same-day slots are available for most common faults, depending on technician availability and the parts required. Payment is made once the work is completed.
According to the company, technicians are background-verified and trained before joining the network. Every service carries a 90-day warranty, and the warranty is not limited to computers. It applies across the platform's appliance categories, including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, water purifiers, chimneys, geysers and televisions. A job is redone free of charge if the customer is not satisfied. Real-time tracking is available through the mobile app, and customer support operates round the clock.
“Most people delay a laptop fix because handing over the device for days is inconvenient,” said Amrita Biswas of RightCliq Hub.“Inspection at the address, a quotation before work begins, a 90-day warranty and payment after completion make the process easier to judge.”
The platform serves Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR. Appointments can be booked at, through the RightCliq app on Google Play, or by telephone on +91 740-607-9090.
About RightCliq Hub
RightCliq Hub is a home services platform operated by Rightcliq Concepts Pvt Ltd, based in Bangalore. It connects households with skilled professionals for home repairs, maintenance, cleaning and improvement work in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR. Categories include home appliance repair, plumbing, electrical work, pest control, carpentry, house painting, waterproofing, renovation and catering. Professionals are background-verified, pricing is shown before booking, and every service carries a 90-day warranty. Bookings are made through the website, the mobile app on Google Play, or by telephone.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Amrita Biswas
Telephone: +91-740-607-9090
Email:...
Website:
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