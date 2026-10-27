Eureka Forbes Expands Its Air Purifier Portfolio With Six New Aeroguard Models
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 27th October 2026: Eureka Forbes, India's leading health and hygiene brand, has expanded its air purifier portfolio with the launch of six new models under its Aeroguard range, expanding its portfolio with models designed for different room sizes and household needs. The new range combines multi-stage filtration technology with features such as Wi-Fi connectivity on select models, offering consumers more options for indoor air purification.
Designed for spaces ranging from 175 sq. ft. to 440 sq. ft., the new range includes compact purifiers for bedrooms as well as smart, Wi-Fi-enabled models for larger rooms. Together with the existing Forbes range, the company's air purifier portfolio covers homes up to 670 sq. ft., with prices ranging from Rs 4,299 to Rs 19,999.
The purifiers feature Surround 360° Air Intake Technology, which draws in air from multiple directions. The filtration system includes a Pre-filter to trap dust and pet hair, a True HEPA H13 filter that removes 99.97% of smoke, PM 2.5, dust, allergens, bacteria, pollen and pet dander, and an Activated Carbon filter to absorb odours and harmful VOC gases. Select models also feature an Washable pre-Filter, Ioniser, a High-Carbon Granule Filter for cooking smells and smoke, and 2X Filtration with True HEPA H13 filters on both sides.
Select models offer Wi-Fi app control, allowing users to monitor air quality, adjust settings and schedule purification remotely. Other features across the range, depending on the model, include a PM 2.5 display with a colour indicator, Auto Mode, Sleep Mode with a display dimmer and Child Lock. An Aroma Diffuser is also available on select models. The range is suited to bedrooms and living rooms, as well as smaller spaces such as study areas, offices, clinics and salons. Purification time, coverage and features vary by model.
"Poor air is no longer just a Delhi problem in November; it is a year-round, all-India concern. Families want clean air fast, they want to see the difference, and they want it to stay affordable. With six new Aeroguard purifiers that clean a room in as little as 10 minutes, offer up to 2-year filter life and are backed by service across India, we are making pure air, and pure peace of mind, an everyday reality for every Indian home said "Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Eureka Forbes Limited
The range is designed to address long-term ownership costs, with up to two-year filter life, a washable Pre-filter and individually replaceable filter stages on select models. Eureka Forbes states that genuine replacement filters are available through its website. Each purifier undergoes more than 30 quality and performance tests and validations and comes with a two-year product warranty on registration, excluding filters and consumables.
The new Aeroguard models are available nationwide through leading national and regional retail chains, Amazon, Flipkart, Eureka Forbes' digital channels and select quick-commerce platforms, starting at Rs 4,299. Availability may vary by channel.
Designed for spaces ranging from 175 sq. ft. to 440 sq. ft., the new range includes compact purifiers for bedrooms as well as smart, Wi-Fi-enabled models for larger rooms. Together with the existing Forbes range, the company's air purifier portfolio covers homes up to 670 sq. ft., with prices ranging from Rs 4,299 to Rs 19,999.
The purifiers feature Surround 360° Air Intake Technology, which draws in air from multiple directions. The filtration system includes a Pre-filter to trap dust and pet hair, a True HEPA H13 filter that removes 99.97% of smoke, PM 2.5, dust, allergens, bacteria, pollen and pet dander, and an Activated Carbon filter to absorb odours and harmful VOC gases. Select models also feature an Washable pre-Filter, Ioniser, a High-Carbon Granule Filter for cooking smells and smoke, and 2X Filtration with True HEPA H13 filters on both sides.
Select models offer Wi-Fi app control, allowing users to monitor air quality, adjust settings and schedule purification remotely. Other features across the range, depending on the model, include a PM 2.5 display with a colour indicator, Auto Mode, Sleep Mode with a display dimmer and Child Lock. An Aroma Diffuser is also available on select models. The range is suited to bedrooms and living rooms, as well as smaller spaces such as study areas, offices, clinics and salons. Purification time, coverage and features vary by model.
"Poor air is no longer just a Delhi problem in November; it is a year-round, all-India concern. Families want clean air fast, they want to see the difference, and they want it to stay affordable. With six new Aeroguard purifiers that clean a room in as little as 10 minutes, offer up to 2-year filter life and are backed by service across India, we are making pure air, and pure peace of mind, an everyday reality for every Indian home said "Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Eureka Forbes Limited
The range is designed to address long-term ownership costs, with up to two-year filter life, a washable Pre-filter and individually replaceable filter stages on select models. Eureka Forbes states that genuine replacement filters are available through its website. Each purifier undergoes more than 30 quality and performance tests and validations and comes with a two-year product warranty on registration, excluding filters and consumables.
The new Aeroguard models are available nationwide through leading national and regional retail chains, Amazon, Flipkart, Eureka Forbes' digital channels and select quick-commerce platforms, starting at Rs 4,299. Availability may vary by channel.
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