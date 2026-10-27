Innerworks Performance And Wellness Continues Offering Signature IV Drips In St. Augustine, FL

MENAFN - GetNews)"A professional receives a signature IV drip session while working comfortably at Innerworks Performance and Wellness in St. Augustine, FL."Innerworks Performance and Wellness continues to offer personalized signature IV drips in St. Augustine, FL, providing proactive health support for active adults, athletes, and professionals. Led by clinic owner Matt Spanburg, the practice delivers customized IV therapy designed to enhance hydration, nutrient delivery, athletic recovery, and daily energy, helping Northeast Florida residents optimize their performance and wellness.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL - October 27, 2026 - Innerworks Performance and Wellness continues to offer signature IV drips at St. Augustine, F to high-achieving professionals, active adults, and health-conscious residents who want a proactive approach to how they feel and perform. Under the leadership of clinic owner Matt Spanburg, the practice provides personalized IV therapy designed to support hydration, nutrient intake, and overall wellness for the St. Augustine community and surrounding areas.

Across Northeast Florida, many adults are taking a more active role in their health. Busy professionals balance long workdays with family and travel. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts train in a warm, humid climate where hydration is a constant consideration. Others simply want to feel sharper and more energized as they age. For these residents, wellness is no longer limited to an annual checkup. It is an ongoing effort that includes nutrition, sleep, exercise, and, increasingly, targeted therapies.

That shift has driven growing interest in IV therapy in St. Augustine and across the country. Patients are asking more questions about what their bodies need and how to support their goals in a way that is personalized rather than one-size-fits-all.

IV therapy delivers fluids, vitamins, and minerals directly into the bloodstream through a small catheter placed in a vein. Because the nutrients bypass the digestive system, they enter circulation directly. At Innerworks Performance and Wellness, signature IV drips are formulated around common patient goals, such as hydration support, recovery after exercise, and everyday energy and mental clarity. Individual responses vary, and research on IV therapy in otherwise healthy adults continues to develop.

Care begins with an intake and conversation. The team reviews each patient's health history, lifestyle, and goals before recommending a drip, and treatments are administered in a clinical setting with attention to safety and comfort.

Potential benefits patients may experience include:



Support for hydration and fluid balance

Direct delivery of vitamins and minerals into the bloodstream

Options tailored to individual goals, such as recovery, energy, and mental clarity

A comfortable, professional setting with a personalized approach

Convenient local access for residents of St. Augustine and surrounding communities A complement to nutrition, sleep, and exercise as part of a broader wellness routine

IV therapy is not a substitute for medical care, and it is not appropriate for everyone. Patients are encouraged to share their full health history and any medications they take so the care team can determine whether a treatment is suitable.

Innerworks Performance and Wellness approaches IV therapy as one part of a larger, proactive wellness model. The practice also works with patients on other therapies aimed at longevity, physical performance, and mental clarity, which allows the team to view each patient's goals as a whole rather than as isolated concerns. That broader perspective shapes how the clinic recommends and customizes its signature IV drips.

Offering these services locally also matters. Residents of St. Augustine can receive care close to home instead of traveling to larger metropolitan areas, which can make it easier to build consistent wellness habits.

“The people we see are driven. They work hard, they train hard, and they want to take care of themselves before problems show up,” said Matt Spanburg, owner of Innerworks Performance and Wellness.“Our signature IV drips are one way we can support that. We're proud to keep serving the St. Augustine community with care that is personal, professional, and honest about what to expect.”

Spanburg added that the clinic's philosophy centers on education and partnership.“We don't believe in hype. Every person is different, so we take the time to listen, explain the options, and build a plan that makes sense for their goals. IV therapy works best as part of a bigger picture that includes good nutrition, sleep, and movement. We want our patients to feel informed and confident in what they're choosing.”

Adults in St. Augustine and surrounding communities who are interested in signature IV therap can schedule an appointment with Innerworks Performance and Wellness. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's goals and health history, explains the available options, and determines whether IV therapy is appropriate. Service details and contact options are available on the Innerworks Performance and Wellnes website, and patients are encouraged to reach out with questions about availability and scheduling.

About Us

Innerworks Performance and Wellness is a performance and wellness practice located in St. Augustine, Florida. Led by clinic owner Matt Spanburg, the practice specializes in signature IV drips, hormone optimization, and peptide therapies. Innerworks Performance and Wellness is committed to providing patients in St. Augustine and surrounding areas with personalized, proactive wellness options that support longevity, physical performance, and mental clarity.