Phone Number Credit Score Launches Same Day Access To Transunion Reports And FICO Scores Using Only A Phone Number

MENAFN - GetNews)""We built this platform because we saw an entire market of developers, entrepreneurs, and service providers who needed bureau-level data but could not justify the traditional onboarding process. Now they can be up and running the same day they sign up, and that changes the game for how products are built and delivered.""Phone Number Credit Score, a service of Venture Matching LLC, has introduced what it describes as the first platform to deliver same-day API, MCP, and online access to TransUnion reports with FICO scores using only a consumer phone number. The service removes traditional barriers to bureau access, which typically require weeks or months of setup, site visits, and significant upfront costs.

College Park, Georgia - October 27, 2026 - Phone Number Credit Score, a service operated by Venture Matching LLC, has officially launched a platform that provides same-day access to TransUnion consumer reports and FICO scores using nothing more than a phone number. The company says this is the first service of its kind to offer this capability through API, MCP server, and standard online access simultaneously.

Traditionally, businesses and developers seeking access to credit bureau data face a lengthy and expensive onboarding process. Applicants often endure weeks or even months of paperwork, undergo mandatory site visits, and pay hundreds to thousands of dollars before receiving approval to pull reports. Phone Number Credit Score was designed to eliminate these friction points entirely, allowing users to begin accessing data on the same day they sign up.

The platform is structured around three distinct access methods. The API allows developers and software companies to integrate TransUnion report retrieval directly into their own applications and workflows. The MCP server provides a standardized machine-callable protocol layer for teams building AI-driven or automated solutions. And the online portal gives individual users a straightforward browser-based interface for pulling reports one at a time or in small batches.

At launch, Phone Number Credit Score is offering a dollar trial membership to lower the barrier to entry even further. The company says this pricing model reflects its goal of democratizing access to bureau data for smaller operators who have historically been priced out of the market or discouraged by complex compliance requirements.

One of the central value propositions the company emphasizes is the removal of compliance overhead for its users. Under the traditional model, each business seeking bureau access must independently satisfy a series of regulatory and procedural requirements. Phone Number Credit Score handles these obligations on behalf of its users, allowing them to focus on building products and serving their own customers without navigating the compliance maze themselves.

The service is expected to attract a broad range of users, including fintech developers, lending startups, tenant screening services, auto dealerships, and independent financial professionals. By reducing both the time and cost associated with accessing credit data, the platform positions itself as infrastructure for a new generation of data-driven applications.

Industry observers note that the combination of API, MCP, and online access in a single platform is unusual. Most existing services offer one or two of these channels, but rarely all three with same-day activation. The MCP server option is particularly notable, as it caters to the growing segment of developers building systems that rely on machine-to-machine communication and large language model integrations.

Phone Number Credit Score has stated that it plans to expand its data offerings in the coming months, though specific details have not yet been disclosed. For now, the company is focused on onboarding early adopters and refining its infrastructure based on user feedback.

The platform is live and accepting new members through its website. Prospective users can explore the dollar trial membership and choose the access method that best suits their needs.

About Us

Phone Number Credit Score is a service of Venture Matching LLC that provides same-day access to TransUnion consumer reports and FICO scores using a phone number. The platform offers API, MCP server, and online access methods, and is designed to serve developers, businesses, and professionals who need streamlined bureau data retrieval.

CONTACT:

@PhoneNumberCreditScore