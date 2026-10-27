Australian Woodwork Releases 2026 Christmas Range Of Handmade Australian Gifts And Timber Homewares

MENAFN - GetNews) Run by Gregory and Sarah in Maclean, NSW, the family store works with around 50 local woodworkers and turners to supply handmade Australian gifts, Australian made souvenirs, and timber kitchenware ahead of the December post deadlines.

MACLEAN, NSW, Australia - October 27, 2026 - Australian Woodwork has just put up its 2026 Christmas range of handmade Australian gifts ( and Australian made timber homewares, with fresh stock in from about 50 local woodworkers and turners.

Gregory and Sarah have run the business from Maclean in northern NSW since 1998. They buy straight from small workshops, mostly one-person sheds down in Tasmania or out in regional Victoria, WA, and New South Wales. What comes in depends on what timber a maker has been able to get hold of that season, so a lot of the bigger wooden burl bowls and carved timber boxes are one-offs. Once a piece sells, that is usually it until the maker turns another log.

Much of the Christmas stock is wooden kitchenware made from Tasmanian Huon Pine. No live Huon Pine trees get felled for it. Licensed salvagers pull old logs off the forest floor and out of west-coast Tasmanian rivers, where the natural oil in the timber has kept the wood sound for centuries. Because it smells wonderful and will not blunt kitchen knives, customers come back for it every year in wooden cutting boards and timber cheese boards (, honey dippers, and porridge spurtles.

"People ring us up every November asking for Australian made gifts that will actually get used, not stuck in a cupboard," Gregory said. "A $29 Huon Pine spurtle or a pair of Tasmanian Blackwood salt and pepper grinders gets picked up every day in the kitchen. And if someone is buying for a big birthday or a wedding, they usually look at the one-off Red Mallee burl bowls or the wooden jewellery boxes ("

November is also the busy month for customers sending Australian gifts overseas ( or packing Australian souvenirs into a suitcase before flying out to see family. Small woodwork like a turned wooden pen, a Jarrah desk clock, or a set of native animal coasters weighs very little and is not fragile, which makes international postage much easier. Each piece comes with a printed card in the box that tells the recipient which Australian timber it is and who made it.

For businesses sorting out end-of-year thank-you presents for staff or clients, the store also puts together runs of Australian corporate gifts ( like boxed timber pens, business card holders, desk clocks, and engraved boards.

Sarah said the main thing to watch this year is the calendar, especially for the heavier boards. "Our made-to-order Huon Pine cutting boards need to be ordered by Tuesday 8 December so our maker in Tasmania has time to finish and oil them before the couriers get snowed under," she said. "For everything else we have on the shelf here in Maclean, our Christmas cut-off for standard post is Friday 18 December for most states, and Monday 21 December if it is going somewhere in New South Wales."

Standard shipping across Australia is free on orders over $200, or a flat $10 under $200. If a parcel is going straight to the recipient, Gregory and Sarah can gift-wrap it for $5.50 and handwrite the card before lodging it at the post office. The 2026 Christmas gift guide is online now at

About Australian Woodwork

Australian Woodwork is a family-run store based in Maclean, NSW, operated by Gregory and Sarah since 1998. The business sources handmade Australian gifts, Australian made souvenirs, wooden kitchenware, wooden jewellery boxes, and Australian corporate gifts directly from around 50 independent woodworkers and turners across Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia, and New South Wales. More information is available at