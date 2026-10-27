Brass Home Supply Introduces 3D Configurator That Shows How A Custom Brass Switch Plate Will Look Before It Is Made

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brass Home Supply's custom switch plate configurator shows a live 3D preview of each brass plate as it is designed."The new online tool lets homeowners, designers and contractors combine toggles, dimmers, outlets and blank positions on plates from one to five gangs, then view the result in different finishes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - October 27, 2026 - Brass Home Supply, a supplier of solid brass cabinet hardware and matching electrical fittings, has introduced a custom switch plate configurator that displays a live 3D preview of a brass wall plate while it is being designed. The tool addresses a common question in renovation projects: how a finished plate will look on the wall before it is ordered.

Choosing a wall plate has usually meant working from flat product photos and separate listings for each gang size and device type. When a wall needs a mix of controls, such as a light switch beside a dimmer and an outlet, it can be hard to picture how the combination will sit together, or how a particular brass finish will look next to the cabinet hardware in the same room.

The configurator works through the plate one decision at a time. Users start by selecting a plate size from 1-gang to 5-gang, with a custom size option for non-standard openings. Each position on the plate can then be set to a standard, knurled or retro toggle, a dimmer, a combined toggle and dimmer, a fan speed control, a standard, USB or GFCI outlet, or left as a blank. The 3D model updates with each change and can be rotated and zoomed to check the plate from different angles.

Finishes are previewed in the same way. The plate can be shown in satin brass, hand-brushed antique brass, unlacquered antique brass, hammered antique brass, aged bronze, stainless steel, black or white, while the controls and screws can be set separately in brass, white, black, stainless steel or aged bronze. Engraved text can also be added to individual positions in a straight or curved layout.

"People often know the finish they want for a kitchen or hallway, but it is hard to picture a three-gang plate with two toggles and a dimmer until it is on the wall", said a spokesperson for Brass Home Supply. "The configurator lets them see that combination, turn it around and try a different finish before anything is made. It also gives designers and contractors a clear reference to share with a client or an electrician."

The tool follows the way Brass Home Supply approaches a room. Its range begins with solid brass cabinet knobs, pulls and appliance handles and extends to switches, dimmers, outlets and wall plates, so that one finish can be carried from the cabinetry to the wall. The configurator gives customers a way to check that the electrical plates on a wall will match the hardware already chosen for the rest of the project.

Designs are saved automatically on the user's device, so a configuration can be revisited and adjusted as plans for a room change. The configurator and its full list of plate, device and finish options can be viewed on the Brass Home Supply custom switch plate configurator page.

Brass Home Supply supplies solid brass hardware for cabinets and walls in the United States, with electrical fittings made to US specifications. Its range covers cabinet knobs, pulls and appliance handles alongside light switches, dimmers, outlets and wall plates in coordinating lacquered and unlacquered finishes.

For more information about the company and its hardware range, visit the Brass Home Supply website.

About Brass Home Supply

Brass Home Supply is a US-based supplier of solid brass cabinet hardware and matching electrical fittings, including cabinet knobs, pulls and appliance handles alongside brass light switches, dimmers, outlets and wall plates. The company was founded in 2025 to give homeowners and trade customers one place to source the hardware they touch every day, from the cabinet drawer to the wall. Its mission is to make solid brass hardware easier to choose, with clear information on every finish and how it may change over time.