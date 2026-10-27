Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Update 2026: Clinical Development Status, Collaborations, And Key Companies To Watch Afecta Pharma, ABVC Biopharma, Mind Medicine, Neurocentria

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 27, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market.

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder companies working in the treatment market are Afecta Pharmaceuticals, ABVC BioPharma, Mind Medicine, Neurocentria, Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment



Emerging Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- AFX-2401, PDC-1421, MM-120, NRCT-101SR, CTx-1301, Centanafadine, CX717, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market in the coming years.

In September 2026, Alkermes announced positive Phase Ib proof-of-concept findings for ALKS 7290, an investigational orexin-2 receptor agonist being developed for adults with ADHD. The study enrolled 50 adults with ADHD and 88 healthy volunteers and found that the therapy was generally well tolerated. After 14 days of treatment, participants demonstrated dose-dependent, clinically meaningful improvements in exploratory ADHD symptom and clinical severity assessments. A Phase II trial evaluating ALKS 7290 in adults with ADHD is ongoing, with results anticipated in 2027.

In July 2026, Cingulate announced the publication of Phase III clinical trial findings for CTx-1301 in a peer-reviewed journal. The study demonstrated statistically significant improvements in ADHD Rating Scale-5 scores across all three dose groups evaluated. However, the investigational therapy continued to face FDA regulatory hurdles related to manufacturing concerns.

In July 2026, The FDA approved SIMTRIYO, a centanafadine-containing treatment, for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients aged six years and older who weigh at least 20 kg. It became the first FDA-approved norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NDSRI) for ADHD, with approval supported by findings from four pivotal Phase III clinical trials.

In June 2026, The FDA issued a decision not to approve Cingulate's investigational dexmethylphenidate formulation due to manufacturing-related deficiencies. The agency did not identify concerns regarding the treatment's clinical safety or efficacy, and the company stated that it would work toward resolving the identified issues.

In June 2026, Otsuka announced positive topline findings from a Phase IIIb trial assessing centanafadine XR in 315 adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and comorbid anxiety disorders. The study achieved its primary endpoint at Week 8, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in ADHD symptoms versus placebo. Improvements in anxiety symptoms were also observed as an important secondary outcome.

In April 2026, The FDA issued approvals for supplemental applications related to established ADHD medications, including Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine) and Mydayis (mixed amphetamine salts). These decisions represented updates to existing products rather than approvals of new molecular entities for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In January 2026, Otsuka announced that the U.S. FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for centanafadine, a once-daily extended-release investigational therapy for ADHD in children, adolescents, and adults. The application received Priority Review, with a target action date of July 24, 2026. The submission was supported by four pivotal Phase III trials demonstrating improvements in ADHD symptoms.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Overview

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that can interfere with daily functioning, academic performance, work, and social relationships. It commonly begins in childhood and may continue into adulthood. ADHD management includes stimulant and non-stimulant medications, behavioral therapy, and other supportive interventions. Ongoing research into novel therapies and improved treatment approaches is expected to support advancements in ADHD management.

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Emerging Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



AFX-2401: Afecta Pharmaceuticals

PDC-1421: ABVC BioPharma

MM-120: Mind Medicine

NRCT-101SR: Neurocentria

CTx-1301: Cingulate Therapeutics

Centanafadine: Otsuka Pharmaceutical CX717: Cortex Pharmaceuticals

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Route of Administration

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Molecule Type

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Assessment by Product Type

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder By Stage and Product Type

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Assessment by Route of Administration

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder By Stage and Route of Administration

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Assessment by Molecule Type Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder product details are provided in the report. Download the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder therapies

Some of the key companies in the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder are - Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioLite, Mind Medicine, Tris Pharma, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce Biosciences, NLS Pharmaceutics, 3Z Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Analysis:

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder drugs and therapies

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence and Improved Diagnosis: Increasing recognition of ADHD among children, adolescents, and adults, alongside improved diagnostic practices, is driving demand for innovative therapies and expanding the potential patient population.

Growing Demand for Novel Treatment Options: Limitations of existing stimulant and non-stimulant medications, including side effects, variable treatment responses, and concerns about long-term management, are encouraging the development of new therapeutic approaches.

Advancements in Drug Development: Research into novel mechanisms of action, extended-release formulations, and non-stimulant therapies is strengthening the ADHD pipeline and supporting efforts to improve symptom control and treatment adherence.

Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments: Growing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in clinical trials and innovative drug candidates is accelerating pipeline development and creating opportunities for new treatment launches. Focus on Personalized and Long-Term Treatment: The need for individualized treatment strategies addressing inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity, and associated conditions is encouraging the development of therapies with improved efficacy, tolerability, and dosing convenience.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Market Barriers



Clinical Trial and Development Challenges: Variability in ADHD symptoms, differences across age groups, and the presence of coexisting conditions can complicate patient selection, clinical trial design, and the evaluation of treatment outcomes.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects associated with ADHD medications, including appetite suppression, sleep disturbances, and cardiovascular effects, may create challenges for developing and adopting new therapies.

Regulatory and Approval Uncertainties: Investigational drugs must demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy, while lengthy clinical development timelines and regulatory requirements can delay approvals and increase development costs.

Competition From Established Treatments: The availability of generic stimulant and non-stimulant medications may create pricing pressure and make it difficult for newly approved therapies to achieve widespread market adoption. Stigma and Barriers to Diagnosis: Misconceptions about ADHD, concerns surrounding medication use, delayed diagnosis, and limited access to specialized mental healthcare may restrict treatment uptake and recruitment for clinical trials.

Scope of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies: Afecta Pharmaceuticals, ABVC BioPharma, Mind Medicine, Neurocentria, Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapies: AFX-2401, PDC-1421, MM-120, NRCT-101SR, CTx-1301, Centanafadine, CX717, and others

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder current marketed and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder emerging therapies Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Dynamics: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market drivers and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Report Introduction

2. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Executive Summary

3. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Overview

4. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Preclinical Stage Products

10. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutics Assessment

11. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Key Companies

14. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Key Products

15. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Unmet Needs

16. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.