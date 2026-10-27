Le Beau Moment Turns Family Recipes, Traditions And Messages From Loved Ones Into Personalized Christmas Keepsakes

MENAFN - GetNews) Every family has little traditions and moments that deserve to be remembered. Our gifts give families a way to hold on to them, whether that is a book a child asks to read every Christmas or an ornament that comes out of the box year after year, said Elizabeth Cassier, Founder and Managing Director of Le Beau Moment.

La Jolla, California, USA - October 27, 2026 - As families begin planning their holiday gifts, Le Beau Moment LLC, a La Jolla personalized keepsake company, is putting the focus on something many households already treasure: their own traditions. The company's Christmas collection lets buyers turn a family recipe, a grandparent's message or a child's name into a book or ornament made to be brought out every December.

At the center of the collection is A Christmas Recipe: The Secret Batch, an illustrated hardcover mystery for children ages 4 to 9. Families can add the child's name, include relatives in the story, write a personal dedication and print a real family cookie recipe inside the book. The result is a story that reads as if it was written for one household, with a recipe the child can bake with the very people who appear on its pages.

The company's personalized Christmas ornaments carry a child's name, the year and a message from someone special, such as a grandparent. Because ornaments are unpacked year after year, the message stays with the family long after the holiday it was given. Le Beau Moment is developing more ornament designs, with further launches planned for 2027.

Outside the holiday season, the company offers personalized graduation books for preschool, pre-K and kindergarten graduates, each featuring the child's name, details of the milestone and a dedication from family.

Le Beau Moment's approach goes beyond adding a name to a product. Customers can include relationships, family traditions and heartfelt messages, so each gift reflects the people a child is surrounded by, not only the child. The products are made for parents, grandparents, relatives and friends shopping for children and teens ages 3 to 18.

Early customer feedback has been strong. As of October 1, 2026, every public Etsy review of the company's products has been five stars, and about 30 percent of Etsy book buyers have left a public review. The company notes the figures reflect public feedback to date rather than a broad market study.

Le Beau Moment's books and ornaments are available through its Etsy shop, with more information at lebeaumoment.

About Us

Le Beau Moment creates personalized children's books and gifts that celebrate family traditions and childhood milestones, made to be kept and shared for years. Beautiful moments. Lasting memories. Learn more at .

Contact

Elizabeth Cassier

Founder and Managing Director

Le Beau Moment LLC

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