Marketing Executive Setareh Motamedi Introduces Modern Growth Framework To Connect Buyer Behavior, Marketing Strategy And Business Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) The OnPay VP of Growth Marketing and former 1Password growth leader challenges traditional marketing models with a framework designed to connect what buyers need, what businesses must achieve and where marketing should invest

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA - October 27, 2026 - Setareh Motamedi, VP of Growth Marketing at OnPay, has introduced the Modern Growth Framework, a new approach to growth strategy designed to address a persistent challenge facing marketing organizations: companies often plan, budget and measure marketing around individual channels and functions rather than the connected experiences that influence buying decisions.

The framework challenges the assumption that strong performance across individual marketing disciplines translates into business growth. Motamedi argues that while organizations have become increasingly sophisticated at optimizing paid media, content, demand generation, lifecycle marketing and other functions, those efforts can still fall short when they are not connected to a shared understanding of buyer needs and business outcomes.

“You can have a high-performing paid media team, a strong content strategy and a sophisticated lifecycle program and still have a growth problem,” said Motamedi.“Because optimizing individual functions isn't the same as optimizing how the business grows. The real opportunity is connecting what buyers are trying to accomplish, the outcomes marketing needs to influence and the capabilities required to make that happen.”

Rather than treating the buyer journey as a linear progression or organizing strategy around channels, the framework connects three interdependent layers. The first is Buyer Jobs: Find, Evaluate, Commit and Succeed, the fundamental things buyers are trying to accomplish throughout their relationship with a business. The second is Marketing Objectives: Visibility, Credibility, Preference, Friction Removal and Customer Value, the outcomes marketing must influence to help buyers move forward. The third is Strategic Levers, 13 interconnected capabilities, including paid media, search, positioning, messaging, partnerships, customer proof, buyer experience and customer expansion, that organizations can deploy to influence those outcomes.

According to Motamedi, the distinction lies in how these layers work together. The framework's central premise is that growth cannot be optimized one marketing function at a time. Rather than prescribing a fixed sequence of activities, it provides a foundation for aligning priorities, investments and capabilities around the outcomes that matter most to buyers and the business.

“We've spent years building increasingly specialized marketing organizations, but buyers don't experience our businesses in departments,” Motamedi said.“They experience one company. Our growth strategies should reflect that reality.”

Motamedi developed the framework over several weeks of examining existing marketing models, drawing on her experience leading growth organizations across SaaS and technology businesses and exchanging perspectives with other marketing leaders.

Before joining OnPay, she held executive leadership roles at 1Password, Helium 10, BrightEdge and Bambee. As VP of Growth Marketing at 1Password, Motamedi contributed to the company's growth from roughly $200 million to $400 million in annual recurring revenue.

At OnPay, a payroll and HR technology provider serving small and mid-sized businesses, Motamedi is focused on expanding market awareness, strengthening customer relationships and accelerating growth by connecting marketing strategy more closely to the needs of small business owners. OnPay combines more than 35 years of payroll expertise with an integrated platform for payroll, tax filings, HR, benefits and time tracking.

“Growth isn't just about reaching more people. It's about understanding what drives their decisions, delivering meaningful value and connecting the entire customer experience,” said Motamedi.“That's the thinking behind this framework, and it's also central to how I approach growth at OnPay.”

The full Modern Growth Framework, including its visual model and underlying methodology, is available at setarehmotamedi. More information about OnPay's payroll and HR solutions is available at onpay.

About Us

OnPay is an online payroll and HR provider for small and mid-sized businesses. Its platform brings together payroll, tax filings, HR, benefits and time tracking, combining more than 35 years of payroll expertise with intuitive software and a 100 percent U.S.-based support team. More information is available at onpay.

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Company Name: OnPay

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