Raina T.R. Froste Celebrates The Release Of“Drakenheart” And“Ties That Bind”

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Raina T.R. Froste celebrates two new standalone fantasy novels: "Drakenheart," a sci-fi fantasy about a teen with alien heritage, and "Ties That Bind," a story of witches and wolf shifters facing a shared enemy. Both available now.

Houston, Texas - October 27, 2027 - Author Raina T.R. Froste is celebrating the release of Drakenheart and Ties That Bind, two separate fantasy novels exploring distinct supernatural worlds, courage, belonging, loyalty, and connection.

In Drakenheart, Lily Charlson has grown up on Earth with no knowledge of her true origins. Found as an infant and raised in South Carolina, Lily begins uncovering unsettling truths as her seventeenth birthday approaches and her magyk starts to manifest. Her discovery leads to Lecaris, a distant world divided for centuries between the Curatio and Militis peoples, and to an ancient prophecy connected to her birth.

Her path also crosses with Draykar, a Militis Imperial Guard sent to find Lily and, if her magyk has manifested, eliminate her. Instead, their encounter reveals a powerful bond neither fully understands. As Lily discovers healing abilities, draken shifting, and the truth of her alien heritage, she must confront enemies determined to stop her.

Ties That Bind follows Emmalyn Hawthorne, historian and Wind Priestess of the Circle of the Elemental Grove. A decade after an attack destroyed her mountain home and killed her parents, Emmalyn faces a growing threat as children disappear and attacks connected to the mysterious Eokrod become more frequent and severe.

As the Circle's primary researcher, Emmalyn searches limited magical records for information about blood magic and the elusive enemy. Her visions also draw her toward the Spitfire Pack, a group of wolf shifters, including enforcer Braxton Cassidy. Suspicion gradually gives way to cooperation as witches and shifters discover that the same threat is closing in on both communities.

Both novels explore intense supernatural conflicts and meaningful bonds, but Drakenheart and Ties That Bind remain entirely separate in story, characters, and worldbuilding.

About the Author

Raina T.R. Froste is a fiction author and lifelong reader who writes to give others new worlds to escape into.

Availability

Drakenheart and Ties That Bind are available now.