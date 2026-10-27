Cocaine Intoxication Market Is Projected To Grow By 2034 Owing To The Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Cocaine Intoxication are expected to evolve during the forecast period, driven by the increasing burden of cocaine-related emergency visits, the need for effective emergency management, and the lack of approved therapies specifically indicated for cocaine intoxication. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as TNX-1300 (Tonix Pharmaceuticals) is expected to create new opportunities in the treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – October 27, 2026 – The market dynamics for Cocaine Intoxication are expected to evolve during the forecast period, driven by the increasing burden of cocaine-related emergency visits, the need for effective emergency management, and the lack of approved therapies specifically indicated for cocaine intoxication. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as TNX-1300 (Tonix Pharmaceuticals) is expected to create new opportunities in the treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Cocaine Intoxication Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Cocaine Intoxication, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Cocaine Intoxication Market



The total Cocaine Intoxication treatment market size across the seven major markets (7MM) was approximately USD 126 million in 2023 and is projected to increase by 2034.

The United States accounted for the largest share of the Cocaine Intoxication treatment market among the 7MM, with a market size of approximately USD 84 million in 2023.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of emergency visits due to cocaine across the 7MM reached approximately 981,000 in 2023.

The United States accounted for approximately 56% of total emergency visits due to cocaine across the 7MM in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Spain accounted for approximately 35% of cocaine-related emergency visits in 2023, while Germany accounted for approximately 3%.

Japan accounted for approximately 122,000 cocaine-related emergency visits in 2023. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a key company developing TNX-1300, an investigational therapy for cocaine intoxication.

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Key Factors Driving the Cocaine Intoxication Market

High Burden of Cocaine-related Emergency Visits: Cocaine intoxication can lead to serious cardiovascular, neurological, and psychiatric complications, including elevated heart rate, hypertension, agitation, seizures, and cardiac emergencies. The burden of cocaine-related emergency visits creates a need for prompt diagnosis, close monitoring, and effective acute care.

Significant Unmet Need for Specific Treatments: Current management primarily focuses on supportive care and symptom control, including the treatment of agitation, seizures, hypertension, and cardiac complications. The lack of an approved treatment specifically indicated for cocaine intoxication highlights the need for novel therapeutic approaches that can address the underlying effects of cocaine toxicity.

Advancement of Novel Therapeutic Approaches: Research into enzyme-based therapies is creating potential opportunities for the treatment of cocaine intoxication. TNX-1300, developed by Tonix Pharmaceuticals, is an investigational recombinant cocaine esterase designed to break down cocaine in the bloodstream. Its development may offer a new approach to managing acute cocaine toxicity if clinical benefits and regulatory approval are established.

Cocaine Intoxication Competitive Landscape

The cocaine intoxication pipeline includes TNX-1300 (Tonix Pharmaceuticals), an investigational recombinant enzyme designed to metabolize cocaine in the bloodstream.

TNX-1300 is being developed as a potential treatment for cocaine intoxication and has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA. The investigational therapy aims to rapidly break down cocaine and potentially reduce the severity of acute toxicity. Its clinical development reflects efforts to address a major unmet need in emergency care, where current management largely relies on supportive treatment and symptom control.

Discover more about emerging therapies and the competitive landscape @ Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Cocaine Intoxication Market



2026: DelveInsight published its Cocaine Intoxication Pipeline Insight, 2026, providing an updated assessment of the clinical development landscape and emerging therapeutic candidates. May 2014: TNX-1300 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US FDA for the treatment of cocaine intoxication.

What is Cocaine Intoxication?

Cocaine intoxication is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the acute effects of cocaine on the cardiovascular, neurological, and central nervous systems. Symptoms may include rapid heart rate, elevated blood pressure, agitation, anxiety, paranoia, seizures, chest pain, and dangerous cardiac complications. Severe cases may lead to arrhythmias, heart attack, stroke, or hyperthermia. Treatment primarily involves supportive care, monitoring of vital signs, and management of complications. The absence of a specifically approved antidote underscores the need for new therapeutic approaches.

Cocaine Intoxication Epidemiology Segmentation

The Cocaine Intoxication epidemiology section provides insights into historical and forecasted disease burden across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2020–2034, segmented into:



Total Emergency Visits Due to Cocaine in the 7MM

Country-specific Emergency Visits Due to Cocaine

Emergency Visits Due to Cocaine in the United States

Emergency Visits Due to Cocaine in EU4 and the United Kingdom Emergency Visits Due to Cocaine in Japan

Scope of the Cocaine Intoxication Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment practices and emerging therapies for cocaine intoxication.

Market Dynamics: Historical and forecasted market trends, drivers, barriers, and growth opportunities.

Key Company: Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Key Therapy: TNX-1300.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Clinical pipeline assessment, SWOT analysis, and treatment landscape evaluation. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Treatment challenges, clinical development opportunities, and future therapeutic potential.

To know more about companies working in the Cocaine Intoxication treatment market, visit @ Cocaine Intoxication Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Cocaine Intoxication Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Cocaine Intoxication

Cocaine Intoxication Market Overview at a Glance

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Cocaine Intoxication Disease Background and Overview

Cocaine Intoxication Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Cocaine Intoxication

Cocaine Intoxication Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Cocaine Intoxication Patient Journey

Cocaine Intoxication Emerging Therapies

Cocaine Intoxication Market Outlook

Country-wise Cocaine Intoxication Market Analysis (2020–2034)

Cocaine Intoxication Drug Uptake and Market Share

Cocaine Intoxication Market Access and Reimbursement

Cocaine Intoxication Market Drivers

Cocaine Intoxication Market Barriers

Cocaine Intoxication SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Cocaine Intoxication Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.