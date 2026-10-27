Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Launch Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA-associated Vasculitis) are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune vasculitis, increasing demand for effective disease management, and growing adoption of targeted therapies.

(Albany, New York) – October 27, 2026 – The market dynamics for Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA-associated Vasculitis) are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune vasculitis, increasing demand for effective disease management, and growing adoption of targeted therapies. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as depemokimab (GSK), benralizumab (AstraZeneca), BDB-001 (Staidson Biopharmaceuticals), iptacopan (Novartis), NM8074 (NovelMed Therapeutics), and others will further fuel the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's ANCA Vasculitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of ANCA-associated Vasculitis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market



The ANCA-associated Vasculitis market across the seven major markets (7MM) is projected to grow from approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 3.8 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis among the 7MM in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 226,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis across the 7MM in 2025, with the United States accounting for the highest share.

In 2025, Germany accounted for the largest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis among the EU4 countries, followed by Italy, while Spain accounted for the lowest number of cases.

In Japan, microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases among the three major ANCA-associated Vasculitis types, followed by granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

Leading ANCA-associated Vasculitis companies, such as GlaxoSmithKline, CSL, Amgen, NS Pharma, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others, are developing new treatment options. Promising therapies include avacopan (TAVNEOS), depemokimab, benralizumab (FASENRA), BDB-001, iptacopan, NM8074, sparsentan, povetacicept, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market

Rising Disease Prevalence and Diagnosis Rates: ANCA-associated Vasculitis comprises a group of rare autoimmune disorders that cause inflammation of small blood vessels and can affect multiple organs, including the kidneys, lungs, skin, and nervous system. Improved disease awareness, diagnostic testing, and recognition of different clinical manifestations are contributing to earlier identification and treatment demand.

Increasing Demand for Targeted and Effective Therapies: Treatment generally involves remission induction and maintenance using glucocorticoids, immunosuppressants, and targeted therapies. The availability of treatments such as rituximab and avacopan has expanded management options, while ongoing research aims to improve disease control and reduce treatment-related toxicity.

Advancements in Biologics and Novel Immunomodulatory Approaches: Emerging therapies targeting eosinophils, complement pathways, and immune regulation are creating new opportunities in the ANCA-associated Vasculitis market. These approaches aim to improve remission rates, reduce relapses, and address unmet needs among patients with refractory or relapsing disease.

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Competitive Landscape

Several marketed and emerging therapies are shaping the ANCA-associated Vasculitis treatment landscape, including avacopan (TAVNEOS) (Amgen/ChemoCentryx), mepolizumab (NUCALA) (GlaxoSmithKline), benralizumab (FASENRA) (AstraZeneca), depemokimab (GlaxoSmithKline), BDB-001 (Staidson Biopharmaceuticals), iptacopan (Novartis), and NM8074 (NovelMed Therapeutics).

These therapies target different disease mechanisms. Avacopan inhibits the complement C5a receptor to reduce inflammatory activity, while mepolizumab and benralizumab target the interleukin-5 pathway or its receptor, particularly relevant to EGPA. Other investigational approaches focus on complement inhibition and immune modulation, with the aim of improving disease control, reducing glucocorticoid exposure, and addressing unmet treatment needs.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major ANCA-associated Vasculitis market share @ ANCA-associated Vasculitis Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market



2025: DelveInsight's market analysis highlighted the growing role of targeted therapies and emerging biologics in the treatment of ANCA-associated Vasculitis.

2025: Avacopan (TAVNEOS) remained an important treatment option for adults with severe active GPA or MPA, alongside established remission-induction and maintenance therapies. Ongoing clinical development: Emerging therapies, including depemokimab, benralizumab, BDB-001, and other investigational candidates, are being evaluated to expand treatment options and address unmet medical needs.

What is Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis?

Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody-Associated Vasculitis (ANCA-associated Vasculitis) is a group of rare autoimmune disorders characterized by inflammation of small blood vessels. The three main types are granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). These conditions can affect the kidneys, lungs, upper respiratory tract, skin, nerves, and other organs. Symptoms vary depending on the organs involved and may include fatigue, fever, shortness of breath, skin lesions, and kidney dysfunction. Treatment generally involves immunosuppressive agents, glucocorticoids, biologics, and targeted therapies to induce and maintain remission.

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The ANCA-associated Vasculitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Organ Involvement

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by Antibody Type Total Treated Cases of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Scope of the ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies for ANCA-associated Vasculitis.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, and market outlook.

Key Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, CSL, Amgen, NS Pharma, Novartis, NovelMed Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: Avacopan (TAVNEOS), mepolizumab (NUCALA), benralizumab (FASENRA), depemokimab, BDB-001, iptacopan, NM8074, sparsentan, povetacicept, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and competitive landscape assessment. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, treatment accessibility, pricing, and reimbursement.

To know more about ANCA-associated Vasculitis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ ANCA-associated Vasculitis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for ANCA-associated Vasculitis

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Overview at a Glance

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Background and Overview

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of ANCA-associated Vasculitis

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Patient Journey

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Marketed Therapies

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Emerging Therapies

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Outlook

Country-Wise ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Drug Uptake and Market Share

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Access and Reimbursement

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Drivers

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Market Barriers

ANCA-associated Vasculitis SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

ANCA-associated Vasculitis Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.