AL Amyloidosis Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Targeted Therapies And Immunotherapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for AL Amyloidosis are witnessing significant transformation driven by the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, advancements in plasma cell-directed treatments, and growing demand for therapies that improve organ function. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as anselamimab (AstraZeneca), etentamig (AbbVie/Amgen), NXC-201 (Immix Biopharma), and others is expected to further shape the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 27, 2026 – The market dynamics for AL Amyloidosis are witnessing significant transformation driven by the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, advancements in plasma cell-directed treatments, and growing demand for therapies that improve organ function. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as anselamimab (AstraZeneca), etentamig (AbbVie/Amgen), NXC-201 (Immix Biopharma), and others is expected to further shape the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's AL Amyloidosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of AL Amyloidosis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the AL Amyloidosis Market



The AL Amyloidosis treatment market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to grow during the forecast period 2026–2036.

The United States is a key market for AL Amyloidosis, supported by the adoption of targeted plasma cell therapies and the introduction of advanced treatment approaches.

According to DelveInsight, approximately 4,500 new cases of AL Amyloidosis are diagnosed annually in the United States.

Approximately 42% of patients present with involvement of three or more organs at diagnosis, with the kidneys and heart among the most commonly affected organs.

Approximately 43–47% of patients in the United States and Germany present with advanced Stage IIIa or IIIb disease at diagnosis, highlighting the challenges associated with early disease recognition.

Leading AL Amyloidosis companies, such as Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Immix Biopharma, AbbVie, Amgen, and others, are developing new treatment options. Promising therapies in development include anselamimab, etentamig, NXC-201, and other emerging immunotherapies.

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Key Factors Driving the AL Amyloidosis Market

Growing Awareness and Improved Diagnostic Capabilities: AL Amyloidosis is a rare systemic disorder that can affect multiple organs, particularly the heart and kidneys. Improved awareness, serum free light-chain testing, immunofixation, tissue biopsy, and advanced imaging are helping healthcare professionals identify the disease and assess organ involvement.

Increasing Adoption of Targeted Plasma Cell Therapies: Treatment strategies are increasingly focused on eliminating abnormal plasma cells responsible for producing amyloidogenic light chains. Daratumumab-based regimens, including daratumumab combined with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone, have improved treatment outcomes and strengthened the role of targeted therapy in newly diagnosed patients.

Advancements in Organ-Directed Treatments and Immunotherapy: Emerging therapies are exploring amyloid fibril clearance, bispecific antibodies, and BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy. These approaches aim to improve hematologic responses, address persistent organ dysfunction, and provide additional treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

AL Amyloidosis Competitive Landscape

Several marketed and emerging therapies are shaping the AL Amyloidosis treatment landscape, including daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (DARZALEX FASPRO) (Johnson & Johnson), anselamimab (AstraZeneca), etentamig (AbbVie/Amgen), and NXC-201 (Immix Biopharma).

Daratumumab targets CD38-expressing plasma cells and is an important component of frontline treatment. Anselamimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to target amyloid fibrils and promote their clearance. Etentamig is an investigational BCMA-directed bispecific antibody designed to target plasma cells, while NXC-201 is a BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy being investigated for relapsed or refractory AL Amyloidosis.

These therapeutic approaches reflect the evolving focus on reducing amyloidogenic light-chain production, achieving deeper hematologic responses, and addressing the organ damage associated with amyloid deposition.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the AL Amyloidosis market @ AL Amyloidosis Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the AL Amyloidosis Market



January 2026: Immix Biopharma announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to NXC-201 for relapsed or refractory AL Amyloidosis.

December 2025: Immix Biopharma presented interim Phase II NEXICART-2 clinical trial results for NXC-201 at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting.

December 2025: AbbVie presented additional preliminary results from the dose-escalation study evaluating etentamig monotherapy in relapsed or refractory AL Amyloidosis at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting. July 2025: AstraZeneca reported that anselamimab did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in overall mortality in two Phase III CARES studies evaluating patients with AL Amyloidosis.

What is AL Amyloidosis?

Amyloid light-chain (AL) Amyloidosis is a rare systemic disease in which abnormal plasma cells produce misfolded immunoglobulin light-chain proteins that accumulate as amyloid deposits in tissues and organs. These deposits can progressively impair the functioning of the heart, kidneys, liver, nerves, and gastrointestinal system. Common manifestations include fatigue, swelling, shortness of breath, proteinuria, and cardiac dysfunction. Diagnosis involves blood and urine testing, tissue biopsy, amyloid typing, and assessment of organ involvement. Treatment primarily aims to suppress the abnormal plasma cells, reduce light-chain production, and manage organ complications.

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The AL Amyloidosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Age-specific Incident Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Gender-specific Incident Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Stage-specific Incident Cases of AL Amyloidosis Total Treated Cases of AL Amyloidosis

Scope of the AL Amyloidosis Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging AL Amyloidosis therapies.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging drug assessments, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Immix Biopharma, AbbVie, Amgen, and others.

Key Therapies: Daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (DARZALEX FASPRO), anselamimab, etentamig, NXC-201, and other emerging candidates.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and competitive landscape assessment. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, treatment accessibility, pricing, and reimbursement.

To know more about AL Amyloidosis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ AL Amyloidosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

AL Amyloidosis Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for AL Amyloidosis

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of AL Amyloidosis

AL Amyloidosis Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of AL Amyloidosis

AL Amyloidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of AL Amyloidosis

AL Amyloidosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

AL Amyloidosis Patient Journey

AL Amyloidosis Marketed Therapies

AL Amyloidosis Emerging Therapies

AL Amyloidosis Market Outlook

Country-Wise AL Amyloidosis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

AL Amyloidosis Drug Uptake and Market Share

AL Amyloidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

AL Amyloidosis Market Drivers

AL Amyloidosis Market Barriers

AL Amyloidosis SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

AL Amyloidosis Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.