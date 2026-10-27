Chiropractor In Roanoke, VA, Brings Spinal Care, Imaging, And Rehab Under One Plan

MENAFN - GetNews)"A dedicated chiropractor in Roanoke, VA, collaborates with a healthcare provider at Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine to deliver a coordinated, non-surgical spinal care plan for a patient."Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine provides coordinated chiropractic care in Roanoke, VA, where chiropractors, medical providers, and rehabilitation staff review each patient's case together. Care typically begins with a focused movement and joint evaluation, with on-site X-rays when clinically appropriate, and may include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression and guided rehab for neck pain, back pain, sciatica, and disc-related discomfort.

ROANOKE, VA - October 27, 2026 - Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine, an integrative clinic serving the Roanoke and New River valleys, provides coordinated chiropractic care for patients dealing with neck pain, back pain, sciatica, and disc-related discomfort. Each chiropractor in Roanoke, VA, at the practice works alongside medical providers and rehabilitation staff who review patient cases together, so evaluation, imaging, and hands-on treatment follow a single plan. The approach is built for residents who want a non-surgical option and clearer communication among the people treating them.

A Common Problem With a Complicated Path

Back and neck pain are among the most common reasons adults seek medical care, and they often trace back to the demands of daily work. Tradespeople who lift and twist, professionals who sit for long stretches, and weekend athletes who play through minor strains can all find that discomfort lingers longer than expected. Car accidents add another layer, with whiplash, headaches, and nerve symptoms sometimes appearing days after a collision.

For many patients in Roanoke and surrounding areas, the harder part is the process. Care can be spread across several offices, with separate appointments for an exam, imaging and therapy, and little contact among the providers involved. Patients may repeat their history at each stop and wait weeks between steps.

That gap has increased interest in chiropractic care in Roanoke, VA, that operates inside a broader clinical team and puts conservative, non-surgical options first.

How Coordinated Chiropractic Care Works

At Balance Wellspace, a visit with a chiropractor in Roanoke, VA, typically begins with a focused evaluation of how a patient moves, how the joints are functioning, and which activities tend to trigger flare-ups. On-site X-rays are used when a patient's history, symptoms, and exam findings point to a need for imaging. From there, the team explains what it found, why a particular service is recommended, and how progress will be tracked.

Depending on the evaluation, a plan may include:



Chiropractic adjustments aimed at improving joint motion and spinal mechanics

Spinal decompression, which uses controlled, adjustable traction and may help ease pressure on irritated discs and nerves

Guided rehab work to build strength and stability between visits

On-site X-rays when clinically appropriate, without a separate imaging appointment elsewhere Scheduled plan reviews, with changes made if progress is slower than expected

Recommendations are shaped around each patient's goals, history, and tolerance, and results can vary from person to person.

“A lot of the people we see have already tried a few things on their own, and they're tired of starting over with every new provider,” said Dr. Jennifer Walker, founder and CEO of Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine.“When the chiropractor, the medical provider, and the rehab team are looking at the same case, we can spot problems sooner and adjust the plan together. Our goal is to help people get back to work and the things they enjoy, with a plan they actually understand.”

What Sets the Clinic's Model Apart

The coordination at Balance Wellspace is built into the clinic's schedule. The clinical team meets twice a day to review scheduled patients and adjust care as needed. Chiropractic is not offered as a stand-alone service; most chiropractic patients are part of a broader clinical program that can involve medical and rehabilitation providers, depending on their needs.

For patients looking for a chiropractor in Roanoke, VA, that structure means a single team tracks how the spine, joints, and nerves respond over time, rather than several offices working from separate notes. Imaging, decompression, and rehab are available under one roof at the clinic's Roanoke Valley hub on Colonial Avenue Southwest, with a second specialty clinic serving the New River Valley in Christiansburg.

The chiropractic model builds on the clinic's broader work in integrative pain management in Roanoke, V, which it continues to offer alongside its neuropathy program, regenerative medicine, and physical rehabilitation services.

“Chiropractic treatment tends to work best when it's part of a bigger picture,” Walker said.“Some patients need adjustments and rehab. Others need us to take a closer look at nerve symptoms or changes in a joint. Meeting as a team every day lets us make those calls together instead of guessing, and it keeps the patient in the loop the whole way.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Balance Wellspace is accepting new patients at its Roanoke clinic, which is open Monday through Thursday. The practice works with several insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicare, and UnitedHealthcare, and encourages patients to confirm coverage with their insurer before their first visit.

Residents comparing options for a Chiropractor in Roanoke, V can review the clinic's chiropractic and spinal services online and schedule a consultation through the website or by calling the clinic. The first visit focuses on evaluation and a clear explanation of next steps, so patients can decide whether the recommended plan fits their needs. The practice serves patients across Roanoke, the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley, and surrounding communities.

About Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine

Balance Wellspace Integrative Medicine is an integrative medical practice with locations in Roanoke and Christiansburg, Virginia. Founded by Dr. Jennifer Walker, the practice offers chiropractic and spinal care, spinal decompression, integrative pain management, a neuropathy program and physical rehabilitation. Its medical providers, chiropractors, and rehabilitation staff share findings and review patient plans together, with a focus on non-surgical treatment options for patients in the Roanoke Valley, the New River Valley and surrounding areas.