MENAFN - GetNews)"A healthcare provider at Better Body Connection administers focused shockwave therapy as non-surgical chronic pain treatment in Des Plaines, IL, targeting a patient's lower back to relieve persistent discomfort and support tissue repair."Better Body Connection, a provider-led clinic in Des Plaines, Illinois, offers regenerative shockwave therapy as a non-surgical option for persistent joint, tendon, and lower back pain. Nurse practitioners evaluate each patient and adjust care over time, giving residents of the northwest Chicago suburbs an option with little to no downtime.

DES PLAINES, IL - October 27, 2026 - Better Body Connection, a provider-led clinic on East Dempster Street, is offering regenerative shockwave therapy to patients in the northwest Chicago suburbs who live with persistent joint, muscle, and back pain. The service is part of the clinic's chronic pain treatment in Des Plaines, IL, and uses focused acoustic energy to support circulation and tissue repair in areas affected by plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, and lower back pain. Nurse practitioners evaluate each patient and adjust care as treatment progresses. For many local residents, it fills the gap between rest and medication on one side and surgery on the other.

A Common Problem That Outlasts Quick Fixes

National health surveys consistently rank chronic pain among the most common reasons adults seek medical care, and the patients at Better Body Connection reflect that pattern. Many are tradespeople who spend long shifts on their feet, commuters who sit for hours each day, or recreational runners and golfers whose heel, elbow, or shoulder pain has stopped responding to the usual fixes.

Most have already tried rest, ice, stretching, and over-the-counter pain relievers. Some improve for a while, only to have symptoms return once they go back to work or training. Others have heard surgery mentioned but are not ready to lose weeks to recovery.

That middle ground is where interest in nonsurgical chronic pain treatment has grown. Patients in Des Plaines and surrounding communities such as Park Ridge, Mount Prospect, Niles, and Glenview are increasingly asking for options that address the source of the pain, fit around a work schedule, and reduce their reliance on long-term medication.

How Shockwave Therapy Works

Shockwave therapy for pain management delivers short pulses of acoustic energy through the skin to the affected tissue. The energy is intended to stimulate blood flow, collagen activity, and the body's natural repair process in tendons, ligaments, and muscles that have been slow to heal. A handheld applicator is moved over the treatment area, and sessions are typically brief.

Key features of the treatment include:



Non-surgical, with no incisions or injections

No anesthesia required, and sessions usually take only minutes

Little to no downtime, so most patients return to normal routines the same day

May support circulation and healthier tissue response in chronically irritated areas Can be used for the heel, elbow, shoulder, knee, hip, and lower back

As part of its chronic pain treatment in Des Plaines, IL, Better Body Connection uses the therapy for plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, tennis and golfer's elbow, and chronic lower back pain. Results vary from patient to patient, and the clinic notes that shockwave therapy is not a fit for every case. It may help reduce pain and improve function, but it does not rebuild joint structure.

“Most of the people we see have been dealing with this pain for months, sometimes years,” said Lawrence Cabatu, NP-C, founder of Better Body Connection.“They've done the stretching, they've taken the pills, and they're tired of planning their week around a sore heel or a stiff back. Shockwave gives us a way to work on the tissue itself without asking them to take time off for surgery. Being able to offer that close to where our patients live and work matters to us.”

Provider-Led Care Close to Home

Every shockwave plan at Better Body Connection begins with an evaluation by one of the clinic's nurse practitioners, who review symptoms, activity levels, and prior treatments. Providers track progress across sessions and adjust frequency or focus based on how each patient responds, rather than following a fixed protocol for everyone.

The clinic's broader approach is built around ongoing provider contact. Consultations are included as part of care, and in-house lab testing is available when a provider needs more information to guide treatment decisions. Saturday hours and dedicated on-site parking make it easier for working patients to keep appointments.

Earlier this year, Better Body Connection highlighted its work supporting the fitness goals of local resident. The pain management service gives those same active patients another resource when pain starts to interfere with that progress.

“A lot of our patients are active people. They want to keep working, keep training, keep showing up for their families,” said Meljun Gomez, NP-C, founder of Better Body Connection.“We try to be realistic with them from the first visit about what shockwave can and can't do. When it's a good fit, it gives them another option before they have to think about surgery, and we stay with them through the whole process.”

Scheduling a Consultation

Better Body Connection is accepting new patients from across the northwest suburbs, including Park Ridge, Mount Prospect, Niles, Morton Grove, Glenview, and Northbrook. Patients interested in chronic pain treatment in Des Plaines, I can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by phone. During the first visit, a nurse practitioner reviews the patient's history, discusses whether shockwave therapy is appropriate, and outlines a treatment plan.

The clinic operates on a direct-pay model and accepts HSA and FSA payments. Appointments are available Monday through Saturday, with Sunday and after-hours visits by appointment.

About Better Body Connection

Better Body Connection is a provider-led wellness clinic located in Des Plaines, Illinois. Founded by Lawrence Cabatu, NP-C, and Meljun Gomez, NP-C, the practice offers chronic pain treatment in Des Plaines, IL, including regenerative shockwave therapy for joint, muscle, tendon, and lower back pain, along with in-house lab testing and individualized wellness care. Better Body Connection is committed to providing local patients with non-surgical treatment options and consistent, provider-guided follow-up.