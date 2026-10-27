Agerejuvenation Provides Lab-Guided Menopause Treatment In Winter Garden, FL

MENAFN - GetNews)"An AgeRejuvenation physician reviews lab-guided menopause treatment options with a patient during a consultation at the Winter Garden, FL clinic."AgeRejuvenation is welcoming new patients at its Hamlin-area clinic for physician-guided menopause treatment in Winter Garden, FL. The program evaluates each woman's symptoms, health history, and stage of the transition, using comprehensive lab work and thyroid screening to build individualized plans that may support relief from hot flashes, disrupted sleep, mood changes, and brain fog, with telehealth follow-up available.

WINTER GARDEN, FL - October 27, 2026 - AgeRejuvenation is welcoming new patients at its Hamlin-area clinic for Menopause Treatment in Winter Garden, F, a physician-guided program that evaluates each woman's symptoms, health history, and stage of the menopause transition before recommending a plan. Located at 5730 Hamlin Groves Trail, the clinic combines comprehensive lab work, thyroid screening, and ongoing follow-up to support relief from hot flashes, disrupted sleep, mood changes, and brain fog. Women across Horizon West and west Orange County can access this structured care close to home.

Symptoms That Reach Far Beyond Hot Flashes

Hot flashes and night sweats are the signs most women associate with menopause, but the transition often affects much more. Sleep that will not stay put, irritability, trouble concentrating, and aching joints are all common. Because the changes can build gradually over several years, many women spend a long stretch assuming they simply have to push through.

That experience is familiar to women in Winter Garden, Windermere, Ocoee, and Oakland, many of whom are balancing careers, children, and busy households. When symptoms are brushed off as a normal part of getting older, women may go years without a clear explanation or a plan.

The transition is also not a single event. Perimenopause can last several years and is often when symptoms feel most disruptive. Menopause is confirmed twelve months after a final menstrual period, and postmenopause follows, a stage when bone and heart health deserve closer attention. A woman early in perimenopause and a woman years past menopause often need very different approaches.

A Plan Built Around Each Woman's Stage

At AgeRejuvenatio, menopause care begins with a detailed conversation about symptoms and health history, followed by comprehensive lab work drawn on site. Providers use those results to determine where each patient is in the transition before any recommendations are made.

Thyroid screening is part of that first evaluation. Thyroid dysfunction can produce symptoms that closely resemble the menopause transition, including fatigue, mood changes, and disrupted sleep, so evaluating both together helps providers address the actual source of a patient's symptoms.

From there, menopause symptom management is tailored to the individual. Depending on her stage, history, and goals, a woman's plan may include lifestyle and sleep guidance, nutrition support, and medical options her provider considers appropriate. Key elements of the program include:



A detailed review of symptoms, health history, and stage of the transition

Comprehensive lab work, including thyroid screening, completed at the clinic

An individualized plan matched to each woman's stage and goals

Attention to long-term bone and heart health in the years after menopause

Follow-up labs and plan adjustments as symptoms change over time Telehealth follow-up visits after the initial in-person evaluation

Response to care varies from patient to patient. Providers review expectations with each woman and monitor her progress rather than promising a specific outcome.

“So many women tell us they've been living with these symptoms for years because someone told them it's just part of getting older,” said Brett Markowitz, CEO of AgeRejuvenation.“We want them to walk out of their first visit with real information about what's happening and a plan that fits where they are right now. That alone makes a big difference in how women feel about this stage of their lives.”

Local, Physician-Guided Care in Horizon West

The women's health clinic in Winter Garden, F, sits in the Hamlin area off State Road 429 and Florida's Turnpike, an easy drive from Windermere, Ocoee, Oakland, Dr. Phillips, and Clermont. The office offers on-site parking and is open Monday through Thursday, with early hours on Fridays for women who need to fit appointments around work and school schedules.

Clinical care across AgeRejuvenation's five Tampa Bay and Orlando clinics is overseen by Chief Medical Director Dr. Dawn Ericsson, MD. The Winter Garden location operates independently as a functional medicine practice and is not affiliated with nearby hospital systems, so each woman's plan for menopause treatment in Winter Garden, FL, is shaped by her own results. The clinic holds a 4.8-star average among Google reviewers.

“Horizon West has grown into a community full of busy families, and the women here don't have time to drive across town for every appointment,” Markowitz said.“Having labs, evaluation, and follow-up in one place, with telehealth for the check-ins, makes it realistic for them to stay on top of their care instead of putting it off another year.”

How to Schedule a Consultation

AgeRejuvenation is accepting new patients, and no physician referral is required. Women seeking menopause treatment in Winter Garden, FL, can request a consultation through the clinic's website or by calling the Winter Garden office. A care coordinator typically responds within one business hour during office hours.

The first visit includes a symptom and health history review, an exam, and lab work. After results are reviewed, many follow-up visits can be handled by telehealth for patients across Winter Garden and surrounding communities. Because many services fall outside standard insurance coverage, the care team reviews costs with each patient before any plan begins. More information about menopause treatment in Winter Garden, FL, is available online.

About AgeRejuvenation

AgeRejuvenation is a functional medicine and longevity practice with five clinics across Tampa Bay and Orlando, including its Winter Garden location in the Hamlin area. Led by CEO Brett Markowitz, with clinical care overseen by Chief Medical Director Dr. Dawn Ericsson, MD, the practice specializes in menopause care, women's and men's health, advanced diagnostic testing, and wellness services. AgeRejuvenation is committed to providing patients in Winter Garden, Horizon West, and surrounding areas with physician-guided, lab-based care that supports symptom relief and long-term health. Telehealth follow-up is available for established patients.