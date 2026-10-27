Polymarket Strategy Tips: Prediction Alpha Bot Launches

MENAFN - GetNews)"Prediction Alpha Bot banner for Polymarket strategy tips, showing the Prediction Alpha Bot logo and branding."The service sends Polymarket strategy tips from five rule-based strategies to Telegram within seconds of a qualifying trade, and publishes every result, wins and losses, in a free public channel.

Manchester, United Kingdom - October 27, 2026 - Polymarket strategy tips are now available on Telegram from Prediction Alpha Bot, which has launched its tip channels and website. The service monitors trading on the Polymarket prediction market and sends a tip when a trade meets one of its tested strategy rules. Each tip names the market and side, the price paid by the trader who triggered it, and a“buy up to” price: the highest price at which, in testing, following the tip kept its expected edge.

Prediction markets have drawn significant institutional investment. On March 27, 2026, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a new $600 million direct investment in Polymarket, following an initial $1 billion investment in October 2025. Prediction Alpha Bot is an independent service and is not affiliated with Polymarket or ICE.

How the Polymarket strategy tips work

The bot reads Polymarket's live trade feed and checks each qualifying trade against its strategy rules. When a trade passes, a tip is posted to the relevant Telegram channel, typically within a few seconds. The link in each tip opens the market on Polymarket with a limit order already set at the“buy up to” price, so a follower does not pay more than the tested limit.

The service currently runs five strategies:



Big Money Esports: a large buy on a favoured team in a small esports match or map market.

Big Money Tech & Culture: the same rule applied to AI, technology, box office, awards and music markets.

Big Money Politics: the same rule applied to elections, primaries and court-case markets.

Winners Consensus: three traders with proven winning records buying the same side within 24 hours. Smart vs Dumb Money: proven winners on one side and losing traders on the other; currently in testing.

A separate Kalshi Esports channel mirrors esports tips to the matching Kalshi markets for users in the United States.

Testing and published results

Each strategy was replayed on Polymarket markets that settled between August 1 and October 22, 2026, buying at the real market price 10 seconds after each tip and skipping any tip whose price had already moved past its“buy up to” limit. On a 30-day basis, the replay produced the following results:



Big Money Esports: 63 tips, 83% won, +13.1% average return per bet.

Big Money Tech & Culture: 43 tips, 81% won, +13.5% average return per bet.

Big Money Politics: 71 tips, 77% won, +13.6% average return per bet. Winners Consensus: 28 tips, 93% won, +22.2% average return per bet.

These are backtest figures, and past results do not guarantee future results. Live results are posted to a free public Telegram channel, The Receipts, which records every settled tip, including losses, with a running record for each channel.

“The aim was Polymarket strategy tips that anyone can check for themselves. Every rule is tested on real Polymarket prices before it goes live, every tip carries the most a follower should pay, and every result is published, including the losses.” - Prediction Alpha Bot Team

Guides for new users

The website includes a blog of plain-English guides to Polymarket, covering how the market works, fees, legal status in the United States, taxes and combos. A step-by-step guide to using the service covers choosing a first channel, keeping a fixed stake, holding enough funds to cover several losing tips at once, and placing live esports tips quickly.

Availability

All five strategies and the Kalshi Esports channel are available through a single All-Access subscription at $39 per month, sold through Whop. The Receipts channel is free to join. Full details are at predictionalpha. Polymarket restricts trading on its international platform in some countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom; users are responsible for checking that prediction markets are available and legal where they live.

About Prediction Alpha Bot

Prediction Alpha Bot is a Polymarket strategy tips service founded in 2026. It monitors trading on the Polymarket and Kalshi prediction markets and sends tips from rule-based strategies to subscribers on Telegram. Each strategy is tested on real market prices before it goes live, and every settled tip is published in a free public channel. The company's mission is to make prediction market strategies transparent and verifiable for everyday traders.