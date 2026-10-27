Five Years Of Repeat Orders: ONE WORLD's Silane Cross-Linked XLPE Compound Earns Long-Term Trust From A European Customer

MENAFN - GetNews)ONE WORLD has recently received another order for Silane Cross-linked XLPE Compound from a long-standing European customer. The two companies have worked together for five years, during which the customer has continued to place repeat orders. Over the course of this partnership, the ONE WORLD team has also visited the customer's factory three times for face-to-face technical discussions.

Three Factory Visits to Better Understand Production Requirements

For cable manufacturers, XLPE insulation compound must not only meet performance requirements but also be compatible with their actual production equipment and processing conditions.

During the three visits, the ONE WORLD team exchanged views with the customer's technical staff on the compound's extrusion performance, crosslinking process, and product quality requirements. Discussions also covered topics such as melt pressure fluctuations during extrusion, crosslinking conditions, and batch-to-batch consistency.

These ongoing discussions have helped both sides gain a better understanding of the customer's production needs and material application requirements, providing a useful basis for continued product supply and technical support.

ONE WORLD Silane Cross-linked XLPE Compound

Silane Cross-linked Polyethylene (Silane XLPE) is a commonly used insulation material for power cables. The crosslinked three-dimensional network structure improves polyethylene's heat resistance and mechanical properties.

ONE WORLD specializes in the development and manufacturing of XLPE compounds for cable applications. Our product range includes XLPE insulation compounds based on different crosslinking systems, covering low-voltage, medium-voltage, and high-voltage cable applications. The appropriate compound is selected according to the cable design, voltage rating, and applicable standards.

This European customer primarily uses the Silane Cross-linked XLPE Compound purchased from ONE WORLD for medium-voltage cable insulation.

During production, we focus on raw material quality, process control, and finished-product testing. We also retain samples and conduct relevant performance retesting as part of our quality tracking process, helping monitor product consistency and meet customer application requirements.

Five Years of Cooperation Built on Trust

From the initial sample evaluation to continued repeat orders, this five-year partnership has been built on consistent product quality and responsive communication.

The three factory visits have given ONE WORLD a deeper understanding of the customer's production requirements and further strengthened the relationship between the two companies.

We sincerely appreciate the customer's trust and support over the past five years. ONE WORLD will continue to focus on XLPE insulation compounds and other cable materials, providing reliable products and professional support to cable manufacturers worldwide.

About Us

ONE WORLD focuses on wire and cable materials, providing reliable products and professional support for cable manufacturers worldwide. Backed by an experienced technical team and a strong commitment to quality, we continuously improve our materials to meet the evolving needs of the wire and cable industry.