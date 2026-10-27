SHACMAN Launches M6000 Freight Vehicle To Maximize Commercial Profitability

Robust & High-Efficiency Power, Faster Acceleration & Cruising: Powered by large-displacement, high-output WEICHAI or CUMMINS engines, it delivers high low-speed torque to maintain speed on climbs and accelerate smoothly under full load. It effortlessly handles complex intercity routes and provincial highways to ensure timely deliveries.

Low Fuel Consumption & High Profits, Maximizing Economic Returns: Paired with high-efficiency FAST transmissions and low-loss Hande axles, it features a finely tuned golden powertrain. Combined with a streamlined aerodynamic cab and smart electronic fuel control, fuel consumption per 100 km is significantly lower than the industry average, directly converting saved fuel costs into net profit.

Military-Grade Chassis Quality, Exceptional Payload Capacity: Inheriting SHACMAN's legacy of military-grade manufacturing quality, it utilizes a high-strength alloy steel frame and a rigorously tested, durable suspension system. The frame offers high bending and torsional resistance while keeping curb weight low, delivering legal high-payload capacity.

Ergonomic & Comfortable Cabin, Reducing Long-Haul Fatigue: The M6000 wide-body cabin is equipped with an air-suspension shock-absorbing seat, a multi-function steering wheel, premium audio, and a wide sleeper berth. Excellent NVH sound insulation creates a quiet, restful mobile home for drivers.

High Adaptability & Strong Resale Value, Lower Lifecycle TCO: The chassis layout supports seamless integration with various body superstructures, including box, stake, flatbed, and refrigerated bodies. With high operational uptime, long maintenance intervals, and strong secondary market residual value, its total cost of ownership (TCO) advantage is substantial.