SHACMAN Launches M6000 Freight Vehicle To Maximize Commercial Profitability
|Specification Item
|Key Parameters & Features
|Drive System
|4×2 / 6×2 Cargo Chassis (Suitable for box, stake, flatbed, and refrigerated superstructures)
|Engine Model
|WEICHAI WP6 / WP7 or CUMMINS high-output diesel engine (Power range: 220 HP – 300+ HP)
|Transmission
|FAST multi-speed manual transmission / smart AMT automated transmission
|Drive Axles & Suspension
|Hande (MAN technology) high-efficiency single-reduction drive axle with high-strength few-leaf / multi-leaf spring suspension
|Cab Configuration
|Delong M6000 wide-body high-roof / flat-roof cab, air-suspension driver seat, wide sleeper, smart touchscreen, parking AC
|Safety & Assist Systems
|EBS/ABS braking systems, Lane Departure Warning (LDWS), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rearview Camera / 360° Surround View
|Fuel Tank
|Large-capacity aluminum alloy fuel tank (Supports long driving ranges, reducing refueling stops)
3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q1: How do I determine if the SHACMAN M6000 cargo truck fits my business operations?
Answer: If your operations involve intercity LTL freight, agricultural/green-pass produce transport, factory parts logistics, e-commerce express distribution, or general merchandise transport with single-trip distances around 300–800 km, the SHACMAN M6000 is an ideal choice. It strikes a balance between punctuality, payload capacity, and fuel economy to help maximize operating profits under legal weight limits.
Q2: How does the SHACMAN M6000 achieve low fuel consumption and higher returns in real-world operations?
Answer:
Golden Powertrain Optimization: Engine output speed, transmission gear ratios, and rear axle ratios are tuned to keep the vehicle running in its most fuel-efficient "sweet spot" across most driving conditions.
Lightweight Fuel-Saving Design: High-strength steel and lightweight chassis components reduce curb weight without sacrificing structural strength, minimizing unnecessary power loss.
Economic Returns: Covering 100,000 km annually, the SHACMAN M6000 saves 1.5–2.5 liters of fuel per 100 km compared to peer models, saving thousands of dollars in fuel costs annually and boosting net profits per trip.
Q3: As a "freight powerhouse," how does the SHACMAN M6000 perform in chassis payload capacity and body adaptation?
Answer:
Chassis Strength:The SHACMAN M6000 inherits SHACMAN's heavy-duty chassis engineering. The frame is stamped in a single process from high-strength steel plate and paired with heavy-duty Hande axles, resisting deformation even under heavy loads or demanding road conditions.
Flexible Superstructures: Pre-drilled mounting holes and integrated electrical connections allow straightforward installation of 6.8 m, 7.8 m, 9.6 m, or custom stake, box, high-side, and refrigerated bodies while keeping modification costs low and ensuring compliance.
Q4: Long-distance intercity driving can be demanding. What comfort features does the SHACMAN M6000 offer drivers?
Answer: The SHACMAN M6000 incorporates ergonomic cab design features:
Multi-functional Air-Suspension Seat: Filters out road vibrations to reduce lower back strain during long shifts.
Wide Flat Sleeper: Provides a comfortable resting area for driver rotations.
Low NVH Interior: Reduced wind and engine noise, paired with parking air conditioning and storage space, provides a functional and comfortable working environment on trunk line routes.
About Us
Xi'an Fengchang Trading Co., Ltd. was founded on August 22, 2014 and registered in Gaoling District, Xi'an, with a registered capital of 3 million RMB. It is an outstanding enterprise specializing in automobile sales, retail of automobile parts, domestic trade agency, trade brokerage, import and export agency, technology import and export, goods import and export, as well as sales of machinery for construction engineering.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment