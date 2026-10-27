FG Wilson's Wilson P250-5 Silent Diesel Generator Has Been Installed. The Power Supply Stability Has Been Further Enhanced.

Fg Wilson has recently put the P250-5 diesel generator set into its warehouse stock now available for delivery to both local engineering projects and international export markets. As a power model that has been tested in the market the P250-5silent generator set offers power and steady performance along with quiet running and the ability to work in all kinds of weather-making it a top choice for Backup Power in tough situations.

The P250-5 is a 50Hz unit with a main power rating of 230kVA (184kW) and a temporary power rating of 250kVA (200kW). It is built to handle loads and can start quickly when the main power fails making sure there is no break in power for important equipment. The engine has fuel efficiency keeping fuel use under control even when running for a long time under load. It also has safety features-like protection for high temperatures, overloads, oil pressure and water temperature-which help prevent damage to the unit and make it last longer.

The unit has a built-in box made from thick strong metal sheets and coated with a material that stops rust and weather damage. This design protects the unit from sun, rain and dust allowing it to work properly when placed outside. Inside the box there is a system that reduces noise in stages-using silencers, mounts that reduce vibration and materials that absorb sound. This helps control noise at the source reduce shaking and stop sound from spreading. This makes the unit very quiet, which is perfect for places with noise rules, like hospitals, schools, shopping centers, houses and offices. It removes the need for a room that is soundproof which saves money on building costs.

The design of the quiet box also takes into account the needs for working for a time and being easy to fix. The box has big doors with strong locks and easy to use opening systems. There is a window on the front where you can see things like voltage, current, speed, water temperature how long it has been. Any problems without opening the doors.

The P250-5 silent generator set is very adaptable. It works as a backup power source for data centers, hospitals, drug factories and high-precision manufacturing places. It is also good for use in city services train support, hotels, malls, farming and temporary power, for mining areas.

ABOUT US

Beijing Xinda Creation Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. was established on July 17, 2019. It is a high -tech enterprise focusing on the development, production and sales of machinery and equipment. The company is located at No. 10, R & F Canal, Tongzhou District, Beijing. Relying on rich technical resources and talent reserves, it is committed to providing customers with high -quality machinery and equipment and professional services. After years of development, the company has gradually established a good brand image in the industry and has become an important participant in the field of machinery and equipment.