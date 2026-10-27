Honor Metal Advances Installation Of Advanced Copper Rod CCR Dust Removal System

MENAFN - GetNews)The installation of Honor Metal's 12-15T/H 2-Roller Copper CCR production line has entered a new stage, with the Dust Removal System now being installed at the customer's site. On September 6, five experienced installation engineers arrived to support the work. An electrical engineer is also expected to visit the site to assist with electrical installation, control system integration, and commissioning.

Following the steady progress of the furnace system and CCR system installation reported in our previous update, the project continues to move forward with close cooperation from the customer. We sincerely thank our engineers for their hard work and dedication, as well as the customer for providing valuable support throughout the installation process.

Why Dust Removal System Matters: The Green Trend in Copper Rod Production

In recent years, eco-friendly equipment has become a standard requirement for new copper rod and Aluminum Rod Production Lines. With the steady rise of global environmental awareness, more and more copper rod manufacturers, aluminum rod manufacturers and metal smelting plants are upgrading their continuous casting and rolling lines by adopting advanced dust removal technologies. By integrating energy-saving and eco-friendly solutions, companies can not only meet increasingly stringent emission standards but also improve production efficiency.

For this project of Honor Metal, the system is designed to guide the collected gases through multi-tube cooling and bag filtration before a fan conveys the treated gas to the chimney. This process helps control dust emissions and improve the working environment in the copper Rod Production plant. The system design also considers operational stability and maintenance needs, with suitable monitoring and protection features configured according to project requirements.

Designed for Reliable Operation and Easier Maintenance

Reliable dust collection depends on more than filtration alone. Equipment sealing, convenient inspection, effective cleaning, and operating-condition monitoring can all contribute to stable performance and easier routine maintenance.

Honor Metal considers these practical requirements when designing dust removal solutions, helping customers integrate the system into their Copper Rod Production Lines.

Moving Toward Project Completion

Honor Metal's 12-15T/H 2-Roller Copper CCR production line is designed for the continuous production of Φ8 mm Copper Rod. The complete line integrates melting, holding, continuous casting, rolling, cooling, coiling, and packaging to coordinate the different stages of production.

The Dust Removal System entering the installation stage marks another important milestone for the project. The subsequent integration of furnaces, CCR line, Auxiliary equipment, and the electrical control system will help prepare the entire production line for integrated testing and commissioning.

Honor Metal will continue to provide professional on-site installation support and technical coordination to keep the project progressing steadily. We will also share further updates as installation advances.

We sincerely thank all the engineers for their hard work and dedication, and the customer for their continued trust and cooperation. Honor Metal remains committed to providing reliable copper rod continuous casting and rolling equipment, customized industrial dust removal solutions, and professional technical support to customers worldwide.

About Us

HONOR METAL specializes in the copper, aluminum, and recycled metal processing sectors, and is a leading expert in heat treatment and processing solutions. Its high-end brand, ORBICU, registered in Dubai, focuses on comprehensive scrap copper recycling solutions.