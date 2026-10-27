Fed Rate Decision Preview: Why A Hawkish Hold Is Expected
|Measure
|Latest
|Fed funds target range
|3.75–4.0%
|September CPI
|3.7% YoY
|September core CPI
|2.6% YoY (0.3% MoM)
|Wholesale prices
|Up more than 6%
|Core PCE (projected)
|Above 3%
|US wage growth
|3%
|5-year, 5-year-forward real rate
|Roughly 3%, up about 50bps since June
|10-year Treasury yield
|4.986%
|Market-implied chance of a hold
|Roughly 80%
|Expected December move (consensus)
|25bps hike to 4–4.25%
None of this means the Fed is embarking on a lengthy hiking campaign, and the outlook looks more like a recalibration – one or two more hikes that would effectively reverse last year's cuts – than a cycle. AI sits at the heart of that argument, since it is propping up demand through investment and the wealth effect while making the usual policy arithmetic considerably harder to do.
Much of the AI buildout relies on imported chips and computer equipment, which limits its impact on domestic production and so reduces the rate rise needed to cool it, although the rising cost of those imports is now showing up in US inflation. The labour market also looks looser than the unemployment rate suggests, with retirements, falling participation and AI-related cuts to higher-skilled white-collar roles tilting employment towards lower-paid jobs and keeping wage growth at a benign 3%.
The more awkward point is that AI capital, dominated by fast-depreciating computer equipment, is relatively insensitive to interest rates, so the burden of tighter policy falls on the parts of the economy that are not driving inflation. Investment outside AI is already contracting and the housing market is feeling the pain. Should AI returns disappoint – and transformative technologies have a habit of doing so in the short run – the wealth effect could reverse quickly and tighten conditions without any help from the Fed.
The consensus path reflects that caution, with a December hike potentially followed by a prolonged pause and a reversal in December 2027. That view leans heavily on a post-midterm agreement that improves energy flows from the Persian Gulf and, crucially, brings down shipping and insurance costs, which alongside disinflation in housing – 35% of the inflation basket – could bring inflation back to 2% in the second half of 2027. A longer conflict could mean further hikes in the first quarter of 2027, followed by swifter and deeper cuts later in the year as households and borrowers feel the squeeze.Historical Parallels and what they tell us
The Fed has form on both sides of the election question. In November 2018 it held rates two days after the midterms before hiking again in December, a move that coincided with a sharp fourth-quarter sell-off in equities and a swift change of tone in early 2019. In November 2022, by contrast, it raised rates by 75bps just six days before the midterms, which suggests that when inflation is running hot enough the calendar is a consideration rather than a constraint.
Warsh's own short record may matter more to traders. Every FOMC meeting he has chaired has set the dollar's trend for the following four to six weeks, with June's meeting hawkish, July's taken as dovish and September delivering a hawkish hike. The dollar rose about 4% through September and into early October before settling into a more consolidative phase, with rate differentials moving slightly against it as the tech sell-off pared back tightening expectations.December could signal a turning point
With no new projections at this meeting, the signals are likely to come from tone and votes rather than the decision itself:
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the number of dissents in favour of an immediate hike, with three or more suggesting December is closer to a formality
whether Warsh and the committee continue to describe September's move as a risk management adjustment
any suggestion that tighter financial conditions reduce the need for further hikes, which Warsh may be keen to avoid after July
the inflation print due the day after the meeting, alongside two jobs reports before December
progress, or the lack of it, on energy flows and shipping costs through the Persian Gulf
If the Fed holds with dissents and a firm tone, Treasury yields may push back above 5% and the dollar could hold on to its September gains, potentially dragging EUR/USD back towards the year's lows near 1.11. If Warsh instead sounds relaxed and the next round of data cools, markets may begin to question whether December happens at all – and with the bond market already doing some of the heavy lifting, would anyone at the Fed be in a hurry to argue?Important to know
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