Israeli Election Turnout Reaches 55.7 Percent

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Voter turnout in Israel's parliamentary election reached 55.7 percent by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Israeli Central Elections Committee.

Polling stations across Israel opened early Tuesday morning to elect members of the 26th Knesset. Thirty-six candidate lists are competing for the 120 seats in parliament.

Approximately 7.33 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election, official data showed.

//Petra// HA