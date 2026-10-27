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Israeli Election Turnout Reaches 55.7 Percent


Date: 2026-10-27 01:37:58

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Voter turnout in Israel's parliamentary election reached 55.7 percent by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Israeli Central Elections Committee.

Polling stations across Israel opened early Tuesday morning to elect members of the 26th Knesset. Thirty-six candidate lists are competing for the 120 seats in parliament.

Approximately 7.33 million citizens are eligible to vote in this election, official data showed.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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