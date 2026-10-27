Jordan, Uzbekistan Partner To Build Phosphate Feed Additives Plant

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) - The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and Uzbekistan agreed on Tuesday to establish a joint phosphate feed additives plant in Uzbekistan.

The agreement followed a meeting at JPMC headquarters in Amman between JPMC Board Chair Mohammad Thneibat and Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

Uzbekistan agreed to send a technical delegation to JPMC next week to finalize technical requirements for the new facility.

The officials studied broader investment opportunities in phosphate fertilizer manufacturing to leverage Uzbekistan's resources, including sulfur, ammonia, and natural gas, alongside JPMC's technical expertise and production capabilities.

Thneibat voiced JPMC's readiness to share technical expertise, launch joint ventures, and expand its global footprint in line with royal directives to boost international partnerships.

JPMC CEO Abdel Wahab Rowwad outlined the company's strategic expansion plans, focusing on downstream industries and bolstering regional and international partnerships.

Kudratov, for his part, lauded Jordan's advanced mining sector and JPMC's technical capabilities, committing to stronger bilateral relations.

He also detailed Uzbekistan's mining sector and investment opportunities, noting the potential to expand industrial cooperation, exchange expertise and establish joint investment projects with JPMC.

//Petra// HA