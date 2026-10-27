Defense Chief Meets Foreign Military Delegations At SOFEX 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Majdi Harasis met on Tuesday with several military delegations participating in the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX 2026) at the Aqaba International Exhibition Center (AIEC).

Harasis held talks with the Commander of French Special Operations, the Chief of Staff of Barbados, the Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana, and the Commander of the Sultan's Special Force of Oman.

Attended by senior Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) officers, the talks centered on boosting military cooperation and defense ties between Jordan and partner nations.

Under royal patronage, SOFEX 2026 officially opened Tuesday in Aqaba and will run for three days.

//Petra// HA